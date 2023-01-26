Fans wait excitedly for MLB The Show 23 cover athlete to be announced at the end of this month

The date for the cover reveal of MLB The Show 23 has been announced. The date for the cover reveal is set for 3:00 PM ET on January 30, 2023.

In the US, The Show is the most played baseball video game. Sony has not yet disclosed who will appear on the cover of the popular video game's 2023 edition.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ MLB The Show 23 cover athlete will be announced on Monday at 3 PM ET! MLB The Show 23 cover athlete will be announced on Monday at 3 PM ET! https://t.co/72rVvMmeRe

"MLB The Show 23 cover athlete will be announced on Monday at 3 PM ET!" - TalkinBaseball_

While there hasn't been much information regarding the game's latest installment, we already know a few things. Thanks to information from the Brazilian rating board, we already know the consoles on which MLB The Show 23 will launch.

The game received ratings on some of the most common and prime gaming consoles, including PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and XS, and Nintendo Switch, from the Brazilian rating board. This indicates that the game will be cross-generational for another year.

Thuuuuney @thuuuuney MLB The Show should have the WBC be the first program and have limited cards in packs and have the animations be the flag of the player when you pull them.



Imagine. MLB The Show should have the WBC be the first program and have limited cards in packs and have the animations be the flag of the player when you pull them.Imagine.

"MLB The Show should have the WBC be the first program and have limited cards in packs and have the animations be the flag of the player when you pull them." - thuuuuney

Last year, SDS revealed Shohei Ohtani as the game's cover player for the 2022 version. The 2022 version of the game was released on April 5, 2022.

The game's most recent version could be launched around the same time. According to sources, fans will find out the cover athlete of the game's 2023 installment on Monday.

Who could be on the cover of MLB The Show 23?

This year, there are several great candidates for the cover face of MLB The Show 23.

It could be Aaron Judge, who broke the American League and New York Yankees franchise records for home runs in a single season. Another early favorite to appear on the cover is Julio Rodriguez, who made a splash during his first season.

Miguel Cabrera, a future Hall of Famer, could be chosen as he enters his final season in the major leagues. The same might be said of Albert Pujols, who just announced his retirement after a career that saw him hit 700 home runs. Yadier Molina, who played alongside Pujols for the St. Louis Cardinals, also retired and could be a popular choice.

Miguel Lozada @MLozada Just drop the MLB The Show 23 Cover already... Just drop the MLB The Show 23 Cover already... https://t.co/XPJsWOWpM4

"Just drop the MLB The Show 23 Cover already..." - MLozada

Bryce Harper, who led the Philadelphia Phillies to an unlikely World Series victory, is also a strong contender. The NL MVP winner, Paul Goldschmidt, would also make a fantastic cover athlete.

Poll : 0 votes