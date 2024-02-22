Fantasy Baseball Sleepers 2024: Top 5 underrated starting pitchers to target this upcoming season

Effective starting pitchers are some of the most valuable players when it comes to fantasy baseball. Superstar pitchers such as Gerrit Cole and Spencer Strider provide fantasy owners with elite ratios and statistics that can be the difference between winning and losing a season.

However, landing starting pitchers such as Cole or Strider comes with a hefty price tag. This is where finding the right sleeper can help fantasy baseball managers pick up a key victory throughout the season. Landing a decent pitcher later in drafts can carry managers all season, particularly if they go heavy on hitters early in their drafts.

A look at the top 5 starting pitcher fantasy baseball sleepers in 2024

#1 - Eduardo Rodriguez

Eduardo Rodriguez may be the biggest beneficiary of a change in environment this offseason. After pitching well last year for the lowly Detroit Tigers, Rodriguez signed a four-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Moving to a more competitive team will only help his numbers this upcoming campaign. Look for Rodriguez to rise the MLB fantasy rankings following his move to Arizona.

#2 - Marcus Stroman

It remains to be seen how fantasy baseball managers will approach Marcus Stroman following his move to the New York Yankees, however, he could be a sneaky add later in drafts.

While Stroman has never been the starting pitcher to rack up high strikeout numbers, he has been a solid fantasy pitcher. If he can adapt to the confines of Yankees Stadium, he should get a bump in the wins category.

#3 - Michael King

Michael King has emerged as a viable starting pitcher in the MLB after spending the majority of his time in the bullpen. The San Diego Padres will rely upon King as a piece of their rotation this upcoming season. Last season, King posted a 4-8 record with an excellent 2.75 ERA. If he can continue to thrive as a full-time starter, he could be a true value later in drafts.

#4 - Alek Manoah

Where will Alek Manoah go in MLB fantasy drafts this year? In 2022, Manoah was one of the best pitchers in baseball. However, he was one of the worst in 2023. Managers will undeniably gamble on the Toronto Blue Jays starter, it just depends on when he will be selected.

If he falls far enough in drafts (and bounces back), he could be a league-winning player. Managers have seen the highs and lows of Manoah, with both ends dramatically deciding the outcome of their seasons. Draft the starting pitcher with caution.

#5 - Nick Pivetta

Throughout his MLB career, many have pegged Nick Pivetta to have a "breakout" season only to disappoint. So why should the 2024 MLB fantasy season be any different for the Red Sox starting pitcher? Last season, Pivetta racked up 183 strikeouts over 142.2 innings and finished with a career-best 4.04 ERA. He might not be the sexiest pick, but he could be a decent sleeper worth taking a shot on.

