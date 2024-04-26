"Father Bryce does it again"; "Daddy's back" - Fans overjoyed as Bryce Harper recreates post-baby home run magic from 5 years ago

The Philadelphia Phillies welcomed back their ace slugger, Bryce Harper, from his paternity leave on Thursday. Philadelphia took game four of the series against the Cincinnati Reds to share the spoils of the four-game series on April 25, 2024. The Phillies bullpen was on song as they shut out the Reds and won the tie 5-0.

The star of the show was Bryce Harper, who blasted a two-run bomb in the game. He recently embraced fatherhood once again with the birth of his third child with wife, Kayla Harper.

Something was reminiscent of Harper's performance against the Reds on Thursday. Harper had achieved the same feat five years ago on his first game back from paternity leave after the birth of his first child, Krew Aron Harper. The home run against Cincinnati meant that Bryce had now hit two home runs in his first game back from paterity leave after the birth of two of his three children.

Fans took to Instagram to celebrate Harper's home run against the Reds. Many claimed that there was something special about Bryce embracing fatherhood, as he brings that energy to the diamond and entertains spectators with his sluggish display.

Take a look at some fan reactions to Bam Bam's two-run shot:

"Father Bryce does it again," one fan commented

"Daddy's back," another fan commented

Fan reactions on Bryce Harper's home run against the Cincinnati Reds

Bryce Harper felt good about the home run on his first game back after paternity leave

After the game, Phillies 1B Bryce Harper reflected on his two-run bomb against the Reds, as he said:

"Anytime you have that opportunity to just do it. I just love the moment, right? It’s just like any time you can give me a moment, I’ll take it anytime."

He added:

"I got a changeup over the zone and did some damage on it. [Nick] Martinez is pretty good. He’s got that really, really good changeup. So trying to get that up. Once I saw it up, I just tried to put the best swing on it that I could."

The Philadelphia Phillies will continue their long run on the road in a three-game series against the SD Padres at Petco Park on Friday.

