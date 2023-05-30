Fayetteville Regional Baseball NCAA 2023: Teams, Schedule, How to watch, and more

The 2023 Fayetteville Tournament is all set to get underway. This is the first year of the tournament and it has the potential to change viewers' perspectives on collegiate baseball. The Fayetteville Regional, a part of the tournament, is going to take place in the Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville Arkansas from Friday, June 2, 2023, to Monday, June 5, 2023.

Arkansas are going to be one of the seeds in this collegiate baseball tournament. The teams that are all set to take part in the Fayetteville Regional Baseball include the following:

Arkansas Razorbacks (1 Seed)

Nebraska Cornhuskers (2seed)

Northeasterm Huskies (3 seed)

NJIT Highlanders (4 seed)

Gates at the Baum Walker Stadium will open 90 minutes before the first pitch of each game.The officials have also stated that the University of Arkansas students can purchase the Hog Pen tickets game by game.

Game 1 and Game 2 tickets will go on sale on Wednesday at 9 am. Similarly, tickets for Games 3 and 4 of the regionals will go on sale on Saturday at 9 am. Single-session tickets are unlikely but if available, will be sold at Gate A, 90 minutes before the first pitch of each game.

How to Watch The Fayetteville Regional Tournament 2023

The Fayetteville Regionals have mentioned schedule and where to watch

Fayetteville Regional have also announced the game schedule for the 2023 Tournament. Check it out:

Fri, June 4 - Game 1- Arkansas 13, NJIT 8 - 2 PM C.T. - ESPN 3

Fri, June 4 - Game 2 - Nebraska 8, Northeastern 6 - 7 PM C.T. - ESPN 3

Sat, June 5 - Game 3 - NJIT 3, Northeastern 2 - 2 PM C.T. - ESPN 3

Sat, June 5 - Game 4 - Arkansas 5, Nebraska 1 - 8 PM -C.T. - ESPN 3

Sun, June 6 - Game 5 - Nebraska 18, NJIT 4 - 2 PM - C.T. - ESPN 3

Sun, June 6 - Game 6 - Nebraska 5, Arkansas 3 - 8 PM -C.T. - ESPN 2

Mon, June 7 - Game 7 - Arkansas 6, Nebraska 2 - 6 PM -C.T. - ESPN 2

The 2023 Fayetteville Tournament will put the spotlight on quite a few up and coming players who will be earmarked for a career at the highest level.

