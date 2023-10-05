Feature: Erika Monroe wife of former World Series Champion Matt Williams, files for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences”

Erika Monroe, a news anchor, and now the former wife of two-time World Series winner, Matt Williams, filed for divorce with the latter in September of this year.

Citing “irreconcilable differences” as the primary cause as reported by TMZ, Monroe brought to an end what was roughly a twenty-year bond between them.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Breaking News. Former MLB star Matt Williams, a five-time All-Star and World Series champion, is facing a major life change. #MattWilliamsDivorce #MLB #BaseballFamily" - Ccreative sky news, X.

Monroe wed Williams in 2003 and shares a daughter with him. Reports suggest that she is also seeking spousal support from the current San Diego Padres third-base coach.

Monroe opened up about their relationship in 2014 during an interview with The Washington Post. She spilled the beans about the early days of their romance and even conceded that dating an athlete was never on her mind.

“Matt was persistent,” Monroe said. “And we ended up finally, after a few months, going on a date. After that, it was over. It just took getting to that table.”

The pair have also starred on a pre-game show together in the past. It was for the Arizona Diamondbacks, the last team Williams played for in the majors before retiring.

Matt Williams MLB playing career

Matt Williams was drafted into the majors by the San Francisco Giants in the first round as their third pick in the 1986 Major League Baseball draft.

He began his career in 1987 and played primarily as a shortstop. He would occasionally play a few games in third base.

Williams had an overall batting average of .268, with 378 home runs and 1,218 RBIs in his career. His biggest coup is arguably winning the World Series in 2001 with the Diamondbacks. He is also a five-time MLB All-Star, four-time Gold Glove Winner, four-time Silver Slugger Award Winner, and once each the NL home run leader and the NL RBI leader.

He has also been enriched into the San Francisco Giants Wall of Fame.