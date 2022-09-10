"Feel better KR!" "Wishing him the speediest (and least painful) recovery possible" - MLB fans pour in prayers for Keibert Ruiz's recovery as a freak injury sends the Washington Nationals catcher to hospital

Keibert Ruiz suffered a freak injury on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals. Injuries are never fun, and in this particular case, fans are extra sensitive to Ruiz's pain and suffering. The Washington Nationals catcher took a foul ball right between the legs and was forced to leave the game in the sixth inning.
It has been reported that Ruiz was sent to the hospital and is suffering from a case of swollen genitalia. The Nationals are waiting for updates on his status. The players are also awaiting his release before the team bus heads out for a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
While some fans online are cracking jokes about the incident, most are sympathetic and have come out in support of Ruiz.
This is a serious injury that catchers in the past have faced and can have lasting effects. Hopefully, Keibert Ruiz will not be out too long and can return promptly.
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez updated reporters about the injury in his postgame interview. He confirmed Keibert Ruiz's injury.
Keibert Ruiz has 7 HRs and 26 RBIs on the season for the Washington Nationals
The 24-year-old Venezuelan is one of the up-and-coming stars on the Nationals team. With the organization looking to rebuild after trading Juan Soto and Josh Bell, Ruiz will be an important component to the lineup in the coming seasons.
The catcher is currently in his third season in the majors. He previously played with the Los Angeles Dodgers but was part of the Max Scherzer deal that sent a handful of prospects sent to Washington.
Ruiz is hitting .251 and has a .673 OPS this season. He has contributed with seven home runs and 26 RBIs.
The timing of the injury is not ideal for a Nats team ranked dead last in the majors. The team has a 49-89 record and are 38 games behind the New York Mets in the National League East. No team wants to finish in last place and the Nationals would atleast like to gain some experience for their younger players.
It is rumored that the Nationals will call up minor league catcher Israel Pineda whlie Ruiz recovers.
The Nationals went on to win the game 11-6. The health of one of their top prospects was a blemish on the game. Fans will hope to see the young catcher back on his feet as soon as possible.