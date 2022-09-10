"Feel better KR!" "Wishing him the speediest (and least painful) recovery possible" - MLB fans pour in prayers for Keibert Ruiz's recovery as a freak injury sends the Washington Nationals catcher to hospital

Keibert Ruiz suffered a freak injury on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals. Injuries are never fun, and in this particular case, fans are extra sensitive to Ruiz's pain and suffering. The Washington Nationals catcher took a foul ball right between the legs and was forced to leave the game in the sixth inning.

It has been reported that Ruiz was sent to the hospital and is suffering from a case of swollen genitalia. The Nationals are waiting for updates on his status. The players are also awaiting his release before the team bus heads out for a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mark Zuckerman @MarkZuckerman No easy way to put this: Keibert Ruiz was sent to the hospital with swollen testicles after getting hit with a foul ball. Nationals are waiting for him to return before they all leave for Philly. No easy way to put this: Keibert Ruiz was sent to the hospital with swollen testicles after getting hit with a foul ball. Nationals are waiting for him to return before they all leave for Philly.

While some fans online are cracking jokes about the incident, most are sympathetic and have come out in support of Ruiz.

Tony Palubicki @presbytony @MarkZuckerman As a man just reading this hurt. Sincerely hope he recovers quickly with no lasting complications. @MarkZuckerman As a man just reading this hurt. Sincerely hope he recovers quickly with no lasting complications.

Chris in Hyattsville @coxen00 @MarkZuckerman Everyone here making jokes is a fucking moron. If the ball hit a player in the eye, or the temple, or spleen you wouldn't be making these jokes. Stop acting like children. It's a serious injury. @MarkZuckerman Everyone here making jokes is a fucking moron. If the ball hit a player in the eye, or the temple, or spleen you wouldn't be making these jokes. Stop acting like children. It's a serious injury.

This is a serious injury that catchers in the past have faced and can have lasting effects. Hopefully, Keibert Ruiz will not be out too long and can return promptly.

Andrew J @AndrewJ404 @KISSfreq3 @MarkZuckerman Molina had a ruptured testicle a few years ago. I think Weiters and Gomes have both had it happen in the last decade or so as well, just off the top of my head @KISSfreq3 @MarkZuckerman Molina had a ruptured testicle a few years ago. I think Weiters and Gomes have both had it happen in the last decade or so as well, just off the top of my head

KISSfreq @KISSfreq3 @MarkZuckerman Ouch. I believe that happened to someone else a few years ago and it didn't go well for them @MarkZuckerman Ouch. I believe that happened to someone else a few years ago and it didn't go well for them

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez updated reporters about the injury in his postgame interview. He confirmed Keibert Ruiz's injury.

Keibert Ruiz has 7 HRs and 26 RBIs on the season for the Washington Nationals

Keibert Ruiz collides with Jake McGee while trying to field a ball against the Cincinnati Reds.

The 24-year-old Venezuelan is one of the up-and-coming stars on the Nationals team. With the organization looking to rebuild after trading Juan Soto and Josh Bell, Ruiz will be an important component to the lineup in the coming seasons.

The catcher is currently in his third season in the majors. He previously played with the Los Angeles Dodgers but was part of the Max Scherzer deal that sent a handful of prospects sent to Washington.

Ruiz is hitting .251 and has a .673 OPS this season. He has contributed with seven home runs and 26 RBIs.

The timing of the injury is not ideal for a Nats team ranked dead last in the majors. The team has a 49-89 record and are 38 games behind the New York Mets in the National League East. No team wants to finish in last place and the Nationals would atleast like to gain some experience for their younger players.

He may be out for a while, something that he and they will both hate.

Wishing him the speediest (and least painful) recovery possible. @MarkZuckerman Awful for him; awful for the Nats.He may be out for a while, something that he and they will both hate.Wishing him the speediest (and least painful) recovery possible. @MarkZuckerman Awful for him; awful for the Nats.He may be out for a while, something that he and they will both hate. Wishing him the speediest (and least painful) recovery possible.

It is rumored that the Nationals will call up minor league catcher Israel Pineda whlie Ruiz recovers.

Juan RC @elclass_king Talk Nats ⚾ @TalkNats Breaking: A team source has told us the #Nats are set to call up their top catching prospect, Israel Pineda, today as well as reliever Jordan Weems. For Pineda, he's moved from High-A to Triple-A in 2022 and jumped up the prospect charts. For Weems, this will be his 3rd stint. Breaking: A team source has told us the #Nats are set to call up their top catching prospect, Israel Pineda, today as well as reliever Jordan Weems. For Pineda, he's moved from High-A to Triple-A in 2022 and jumped up the prospect charts. For Weems, this will be his 3rd stint. Makes all the sense with Keibert Ruiz going on the IL. Israel Pineda is the realm deal too twitter.com/talknats/statu… Makes all the sense with Keibert Ruiz going on the IL. Israel Pineda is the realm deal too twitter.com/talknats/statu…

The Nationals went on to win the game 11-6. The health of one of their top prospects was a blemish on the game. Fans will hope to see the young catcher back on his feet as soon as possible.

