"Feels so good to win again" "Giants baseball is back" - San Francisco Giants fans rejoice after snapping seven-game losing streak with a victory over Chicago Cubs

The San Francisco Giants have finally won their first game since the All-Star break with a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs. The cold streak caused many Giants fans to lose confidence in their teams' postseason chances, but that confidence came flooding back with the win.

This losing streak knocked the Giants down to third place in the division, behind the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants have been one of the most consistently great teams in recent memory. This losing streak may have shaken the confidence of some, hence the win has given them all the more reason to celebrate now.

With talents like Joc Pederson and Brandon Belt representing the San Francisco Giants, it is surprising that the losing streak went as far as it did. This victory over the Chicago Cubs could be the first of many as the team bounces back.

The Giants have some wins to make up for, but thankfully they have plenty of time. Their losing streak has hindered their playoff chances for sure, but they can still battle back and fight for it.

It is easy to lose faith when your team seems incapable of winning, but the Giants fans who stuck it out certainly enjoyed this win. For the Chicago Cubs, it is likely a sign that they will be sellers at the trade deadline.

San Francisco Giants are back on the right track

Giants v Arizona Diamondbacks

The San Francisco Giants came into this season with championship aspirations and this win puts them back on that track. MLB teams starting slowly after the All-Star break happens every year, and what matters now will be how the Giants respond.

While their seven straight losses put them in a tough spot, it is not insurmountable. This win proves that they have the resilience to come back from difficult situations. With the trade deadline fast approaching, the Giants could look for new solutions to improve their team.

The most immediate need would be on the offensive side of the ball, where they are dealing with multiple injuries. With Evan Longoria and Brandon Crawford missing time due to injury, bolstering the lineup is a neccesity. As long as they can retain their current contributors, they can keep their playoff hopes alive.

The San Francisco Giants have finally ended their losing streak and will look to build on this momentum.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far