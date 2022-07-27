“Feels like last year all over again” “F**k you Ricketts!” - Chicago Cubs fans livid over top players from 2016 Championship team potentially playing final home game as trade rumors grow

The Chicago Cubs are among several teams that will be trading off some of their best players at the 2022 trade deadline to rebuild for the future. Two players who could potentially be traded from the team are Willson Contreras and Ian Happ.

Contreras and Happ have played an integral role in the Cubs' success over the past five seasons. Contreras was a part of the 2016 championship team and is one of the final position players left from the team.

The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates faced off this afternoon. The Cubs were victorious with a score of 4-2.

Following the game, Contreras and Happ hugged one another after potentially playing in their final game at Wrigley Field as Cubs players. This must have been an emotional moment for both players.

"Willson Contreras and Ian Happ were the final two players in the dugout. They shared this embrace." - Taylor McGregor

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the emotional video. Some fans are saying that this moment feels like last year. During last year's trade deadline, the Cubs traded away Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel and Javier Baez, among others.

Other fans are mad at the Chicago Cubs' ownership over what has transpired over the past couple of seasons.

The Cubs have gone from being one of the top teams in the National League in 2015-2019 to being one of the worst.

The Cubs are in one of the biggest markets in all of baseball, and it is odd to see a rebuild like this in a market so large.

Many fans are not accepting the news of both players potentially being traded.

Overall, it will be interesting to see where both players end up following the conclusion of the trade deadline.

Chicago Cubs: What's on Tap?

Ian Happ (left), Christopher Morel (middle) and Seiya Suzuki (right) celebrate following theie team's victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Following this afternoon's win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Chicago Cubs travel to San Francisco to face the Giants for a four-game weekend series.

The first game of the series is scheduled for Thursday at 9:45 PM EDT.

