"Feels like yesteryears" - Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens reminisces over past photoshoot snap as she prepares to embrace motherhood

Cole Tucker's wife, Vanessa Hudgens, is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time in her life as she is expecting a baby with the LA Angels utility ballplayer. Hudgens announced her pregnancy by flaunting her baby bump for the first time while hosting the Oscars Red Carpet show in March 2024.

Vanessa recently shared a story from a past New York City photoshoot. Originally posted by American stylist Jason Bolden, the image was reposted by Hudgens on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Feels like yesteryear lol"

Screenshot from Vanessa Hudgens's story on Instagram

The actress is known for her acting skills and amazing fashion sense. Over the years, she has enthralled the masses with her perfect outfits and stunning performances in various Holloway novels.

While she awaits the release of her latest acting venture alongside actors Will Smith and Martin Lawerence in the latest installment of the Bad Boys franchise, her husband, Cole Tucker, has revitalized his baseball career after signing a minor league contract with the Halos this past offseason and quickly rising up the ranks to play with the first team in the MLB in 2024.

After dating for three years, the duo married last year in December in a picturesque ceremony. Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens exchanged vows in a beautifully decorated venue inside the Mayan jungles of Mexico in front of all their friends and family members, as their wedding was officiated by the famous British life coach Jay Shetty.

Since Tucker's comeback to the major league picture, Vanessa has been professing her love and support for her husband Cole in all his endeavors inside the diamond playing for the LA Angels.

Vanessa Hudgens praised Cole Tucker's all-round talent after his pitching debut in the MLB

In Saturday's game on June 1, 2024, against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, the Angels experimented with sending Cole Tucker to the mound to record a scoreless inning in the bottom of the eight.

The contest was already over as Seattle had a commanding 9-0 lead, but Tucker impressed from the mound as the utility ballplayer recorded a scoreless inning.

Celebrating her husband's maiden successful outing at the mound, Vanessa Hudgens shared a story on her Instagram account with the caption:

“I mean find urself a man who does it all.”

While the duo are expecting their first child together in the near future, Cole Tucker's major league career has seen a major uprise since signing with the Halos for the 2024 MLB season.

