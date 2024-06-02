"Find yourself a man who does it all" - Vanessa Hudgens lauds husband Cole Tucker's first MLB pitching appearance followed by impressive save

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Angels’ brand new member, Cole Tucker, made his pitching debut against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Despite his versatile infield and outfield ability, the team decided to use Tucker’s pitching skill as they were losing 0-9 to the Mariners.
However, no matter his assignment, Tucker gave his all. In the eighth inning, the 27-year-old right-handed pitcher made his first pitching appearance, replacing reliever Roansy Contreras. He pitched for one inning, conceded a single and gave a walk but ultimately managed to change sides without giving up runs.
The rookie pitcher even showed his athleticism with a leaping catch to ground out the Mariners’ J.P. Crawford, which impressed many, including his life partner, Vanessa Hudgens. The "High School Musical" star reshared a clip of her husband’s pitching debut on her Instagram story, with a caption saying:
“I mean find urself a man who does it all.”
Although the Angels suffered yet another defeat, bringing their season record to 21-37, it was a great experience and perfect execution from Tucker. However, it’ll be better if he also performs well in his original positions. Currently, Tucker has a stat line of .195/.277/.317 and a .594 OPS in 17 games.
Cole Tucker has a very special moment incoming
Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens tied the knot in December 2023 after announcing their engagement in February 2022. The couple is expecting their first baby. The "Spring Breakers" star revealed her baby bump on the Oscars red carpet in March.
In a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hudgens expressed her happiness about being with Tucker, who was then with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
“He's just kind of perfect for me," Hudgens said of Tucker. "I am [happy]. I really am, I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."
As the couple eagerly anticipates the special moment, Tucker is focused on rebounding in upcoming games and becoming a regular for the Angels this season.
Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.