A New York Yankees fan has sought legal action after being assaulted by another inebriated fan during a game against the Texas Rangers back in 2018.

Gregory Everest, of New Jersey, has now filed a lawsuit at the Bronx Supreme Court. The lawsuit states that the attack left him with several stitches to his head and two broken teeth. After the incident four years ago, Everest was taken to Bronx Lebanon Hospital for treatment. The complaint stated that he fell “head-first into the steel pointed corner of the hand rail/fencing."

Everest's attorney told the New York Post that the inebriated fan verbally assaulted and abused him. Afterward, he was detained in another area.

“He was knocked out cold. He doesn’t remember anything,” attorney George Stavropoulos told the New York Post.

As a life-long supporter of the franchise, Everest was disappointed by the entire Yankee Stadium incident. However, he conveyed his feelings via his attorney, who said:

“I’ve been a lifelong fan of the Yankees team and players, but not a fan of the Yankee organization and security and the NYPD. They let me down.”

He is seeking close to $6 million in damages, revealing that the NYPD cops did not reprimand the patron, but chose to take action against him instead. The Yankees are yet to respond after the incident.

New York Yankees disappointed after ALCS exit to Houston Astros

The Yankees were clearly the second-best team throughout the series, but were swept 4-0 by the Houston Astros. Moreover, after 99 wins in the regular season, the Yankees were expected to push for another World Series appearance, but fell short of the feat.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who broke a long-standing record after hitting 62 homers in the regular season, was disappointed by the team's performance against the Astros. He spoke to the media after the exit, saying:

"If we're not the last standing, it doesn't matter what you do, what happened. It's a failure."

GM Brian Cashman will be hoping to keep Aaron Judge in the 2023 season

Judge and the rest of the New York Yankees disappointed in the Championship series, with the 30-year-old batting at a disappointing .139/.184/.490 with two home runs and three RBIs. Now, after a season with so much promise, the Yankees backroom will have to begin from scratch, with major decisions to make in the off-season including the futures of their biggest stars.

