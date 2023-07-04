Recently, Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres humbly acknowledged that there is no player quite like LA Angels' two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani.

Before the commencement of the three-game series featuring the Los Angeles Angels and the San Diego Padres, the Padres star outfielder was questioned about his thoughts on Ohtani's influence on the sport of baseball and his current achievements.

Darnay Tripp @DarnayTripp Fernando Tatis Jr. on Shohei Ohtani:



“The GOAT. This guy is incredible. What he’s doing for baseball is gonna be talked about for the next 100, 200 years.” Fernando Tatis Jr. on Shohei Ohtani:“The GOAT. This guy is incredible. What he’s doing for baseball is gonna be talked about for the next 100, 200 years.”

Following a challenging month in June, where the Padres faced difficulties, they displayed a significant improvement in the series opener against the Angels.

Moreover, it is anticipated that Ohtani will take the mound in one of the forthcoming games of the series against the Padres.

The San Diego Padres kicked off their series against the Los Angeles Angels with a decisive 10-3 triumph on Monday.

The Padres' lineup displayed remarkable performance as their powerful hitting overwhelmed the Angels' defense. Although Ohtani did not pitch in the opening game, there is anticipation that he will step onto the mound in one of the forthcoming games of the series.

Should the Padres beware of the two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani's prowess?

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 03: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels grounds into a fielders choice during the third inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on July 03, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Ohtani, the multi-talented player for the Los Angeles Angels, continues to make waves with his exceptional abilities both as a pitcher and a batter. He has recently reached the remarkable milestone of leading the league with 31 home runs.

This impressive start to the month seems to be a continuation of Ohtani's outstanding performance in June, where he set a franchise record by hitting 15 home runs.

If Ohtani maintains his current level of play and participates in all remaining games for the Angels, he is projected to achieve an impressive total of 58 home runs.

The Los Angeles Angels will now embark on an interstate journey to take on the San Diego Padres in an away series. Currently holding a 45-41 record, they occupy the third position in the AL West standings.

