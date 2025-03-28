Fernando Tatis Jr. drops 4-word message after Padres' scintillating comeback against Braves on 2025 Opening Day

Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. started the 2025 campaign on a positive note as San Diego completed a scintillating comeback against the Braves on Opening Day.

The Padres were down 4-3 till the sixth inning when the batters exploded onto the scene in the bottom of the seventh, scoring four runs and sending the home crowd into pandemonium.

Tatis Jr. was highly influential at the plate as he registered three hits in four at-bats and scored two valuable runs for the team. Four RBIs by center fielder Jackson Merril and one each by 1B Luis Arraez, 3B Manny Machado, and PH Gavin Sheets were enough to seal an opening day victory for the Padres.

After the game, Fernando Tatis Jr. shared some images from the Opening Day.

"First Day of School 🤙🏽❤️‍🔥 "

The 26-year-old Dominican had produced a decent season with San Diego last year. He finished the year with a .276 batting average, 21 home runs, 49 RBIs, and .833 OPS in 102 regular-season games.

Tatis Jr. had also produced some amazing clutch plays in both departments of the game last year. San Diego will be playing three more games against the Braves before welcoming the Guardians for a three-game series at Petco Park.

San Diego's success on Opening Day comes after the ballplayers spent constructive time together during spring training both on and off the field which helped the roster increase cohesiveness and enhance game reading abilities.

Fernando Tatis Jr. watched an MLS game alongside his Padres teammates during spring training

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his fellow teammates were all invited guests for a MLS game between San Diego FC and Columbus Crew at the Snapdragon Stadium on March 15. The players watched the game as a team bonding exercise.

Tatis Jr. shared a string of images on social media from the fun-filled night, which involved other Padres' stars, as they all rocked San Diego FC's official home jerseys with their names printed on the back.

"Shoutout @mannymachado @sandiegofc for showing us a great time and lots of love🤘🏽❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥🔥 "

Dylan Cease will be starting game 2 of the four-game series against the Braves on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled at 6:40 PM inside Petco Park.

