Fernando Tatis Jr. ecstatic as "los chicos" Luis Arraez and Jake Cronenworth reunite with the Padres superstar

Fernando Tatis Jr., Jake Cronenworth and Luis Arraez are in San Diego ahead of the Padres FanFest on Saturday. Tatis is excited to reunite with his teammates, expressing joy on a recent social media post.

On Thursday, Tatis shared a video on his Instagram story with Arraez and Cronenworth, who was recently on honeymoon with his spouse Brooke.

Screenshots of Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Instagram story (Source - Instagram/tatis)

"Los chicos (The Boys) back together," Tatis wrote.

Tatis has been putting in the work this offseason, training under the guidance of his father, former MLB player Fernando Tatis Sr. He has also been dedicated to strength training in the gym. In addition to his rigorous workouts, the two-time all-star recently earned an underwater physical trainer certification.

On the business side, Tatis Jr. announced on Friday a collaboration with Johnnie Walker, a popular whisky brand. Despite promoting the alcoholic brand on Instagram, the Padres star advised caution.

"Don't forget to consume responsibly and not share with anyone underage (translated from Spanish)," Tatis captioned.

The Padres are navigating a tumultuous offseason. Ownership uncertainties and a lack of major acquisitions have sparked concerns about the team's competitiveness in the upcoming season.

Jurickson Profar, a close friend of Tatis, recently signed with the Atlanta Braves. Profar had a career-best season with San Diego last season. Ha-Seong Kim, a Gold Glove winner for the Padres, signed with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Moreover, San Diego couldn't sign international free agent Roki Sasaki, who eventually went to their divisional rivals, the LA Dodgers.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s mother appreciates the Padres superstar's hard work

On Thursday, Fernando Tatis Jr.'s mother Maria shared a video on her Instagram story, showcasing his speed training. She was impressed by her son's dedication, evidenced by the caption of her post.

"We set personal limits ourselves. Sport invites you to break the limits to show yourself how far you can go," Maria wrote.

In addition to the Padres superstar, Maria has four other children: sons Joshua, Elijah and Daniel, and a daughter who shares her name.

Maria has close to 90,000 followers on Instagram. She is active on the platform, often sharing content related to family, baseball and sociopolitical issues.

When Jurickson Profar signed a $42,000,000 deal with the Atlanta Braves, Maria penned a heartfelt message on her Instagram. She also applauded Donald Trump's victory in the U.S Presidential Elections.

