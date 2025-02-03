San Diego Padres star outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. has come a long way. His MLB career was plagued by a suspension due to alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs, which led him to miss the entirety of the 2022 season and Adidas dropping him as their face in baseball.

Going into the 2025 season, Fernando Tatis Jr. spoke about his growth as a person and a player both on and off the field.

“You just grow in every single area, you know? Definitely more mature, turning into a man, and just growing pains," Tatis Jr. said (2:15 onwards). "You learn in different ways, and my case ... I feel like everybody has almost seen it, it’s out there for the public. But man, just embracing every single battle, every hurdle I’ve been through. I feel like it’s made me who I am today.

"I feel like I just keep evolving. I keep getting better as a human being, and as a baseball player. I know what I’m capable of, and I’m still yet to show it 100% out there."

Tatis Jr. also made a bold claim that when he's fully healthy, he's second to none in baseball.

"When I’m 100%, and my head is in the right spot, I feel like I’m second to no one on the baseball field," the outfielder added.

Tatis received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Clostebol, a banned substance, in August 2022. He returned to become a Gold Glove winner in 2023 and an All-Star in 2024.

Fernando Tatis Jr. optimistic for 2025 amid Padres' ownership troubles

Pete Seidler's death in Nov. 2023 left a gaping hole amid the top management of the Padres. This week, while John Seidler will be voted in by other MLB owners, he and his brother Matt Seidler faces a legal lawsuit from Peter's widow Sheel, who alleges that the late Padres owner wanted her to resume controlling of the club instead of his brothers.

Due to thata, the Padres have been barely active this offseason, suggesting that they might not be competitive in 2025. Amid that, Fernando Tatis Jr. is hoping to contend.

“It’s definitely hard, you know, and you can’t just turn your eyesight away from it," Tatis Jr. said.

"But there’s no doubt that everybody’s still working towards Pete’s legacy, and to make it to what he really left behind and what he was aiming for. I have a lot of confidence in this group, from top to bottom. For all of us, that’s still the first goal and the first mindset when we think about the San Diego Padres.”

Let's see if Fernando Tatis Jr. puts forth an MVP-calibre season, much to the desire of the fans.

