Fernando Tatis Jr. opens up about his new role for the Padres

San Diego Padres have started the 2025 season on a strong note, completing a sweep over the Atlanta Braves, with Fernando Tatis Jr. taking on a new role in the lineup.

The 26-year-old has been one of the core players over the years, playing second in the lineup, behind first baseman Luis Arraez. This season, though, Tatis and Arraez have exchanged positions, and it has payed off the for Padres.

Fernando Tatis Jr. signed with the Chicago White Sox as an international free agent in 2015 and was traded to the San Diego Padres the next year. He went on to make his major league debut with the Padres in 2019 and instantly made an impact. He has since made two All-Star appearances and and won two Silver Slugger awards, finishing as the NL home run leader in 2021.

Having made a strong start to the season this year, Fernando Tatis has settled in well to his new role as the leadoff hitter. When asked about the conversations behind the change, Tatis said (via MartyTimeTV):

"We talked about it. Me, him (Mike Shildt) and Arraez. Just to see what we can put the best version of ourselves out there. Just good conversations around and we decided to go that way and it has payed off."

In the new lineup this year, Tatis is in the leadoff spot, with Arraez, Machado and Jackson Merrill rounding off the first four spots.

With the new lineup order, the Padres remain unbeaten this season, winning their first four games against the Atlanta Braves. Tatis has recorded a home run and two RBIs, taking his average to .467 in the opening weekend.

MLB analyst predicts Fernando Tatis Jr. will finish top 5 in NL MVP voting this year

Despite injury struggles last year in the MLB, Fernando Tatis Jr. played a crucial role in the San Diego Padres run to the NLCS.

This time, he has started the season in good health, and the difference is already visible in his performances. When MLB analyst Mike DeRosa was asked if Tatis will finish top 5 in the NL MVP voting this year, he replied (via MLB Network):

"If he's healthy and motivated, he's one of the best players in the game. So yeah, I'm going to believe it. Top 5."

Last year, Fernando Tatis Jr. didn't steal multiple bases during the entire season. This time, he already has a multiple SB in the opening four games of the campaign. It's clear that the outfielder is fully healthy and ready to have a big season with the Padres.

