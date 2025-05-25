Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ronald Acuna Jr. win over the internet with heartfelt gesture during Braves vs Padres

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. shared a heartfelt moment during the two teams’ recent three-game series. The Padres opened the series with a 2-1 victory over the Braves at Truist Park.
In the second game on Saturday, the Braves bounced back with a dominant 7-1 win. Amid the on-field competition, Tatis Jr. and Acuña Jr. took some time to reconnect and greet each other warmly.
MLB shared glimpses of their interaction on social media with the caption:
“On the ground we are also family. 🫂”
The clip featured Tatis Jr. and Acuña Jr. shaking hands and hugging each other. One image also showed Padres infielder Luis Arraez sharing the moment with the longtime Braves star.
The post received a wave of positive reactions from fans, celebrating the bond between baseball’s brightest Latin American talents.
“I love you domi brothers ❤️🇻🇪🇩🇴,” a fan said.
“Can you imagine if Venezuela was closer to Dominican we were one. only nation we love you Venezuela 🇻🇪❤️🇩🇴,” another fan said.
“Acuña and Tatis are possibly the two most complete players in all of baseball,” another fan said.
Many fans continued to share heartfelt reactions:
“🇻🇪❤️🇩🇴 to those who love to make these two sister countries fight over stupid things,” a comment reads.
“There should be more meetings and hugs like this between them, so that the haters stop the absurd comparisons, they are brothers who love and respect each other. Stop speaking ill of Venezuelans and Dominicans because we are one heart 🇻🇪🇩🇴❤️,” another comment reads.
“So the fights continue thinking that Domis and Venezuelans hate each other and they love each other like brothers 🙌 🙌 🇩🇴 🇻🇪,” someone wrote.
Ronald Acuña Jr. contributes as Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. remains hitless in Braves’ 7-1 victory
In Saturday’s game, the Atlanta Braves held the San Diego Padres to just one run, which came in the third inning on a single by Manny Machado. Ronald Acuña Jr. went 1-for-5 with one run scored, two RBIs, and three strikeouts.
Meanwhile, Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. went hitless in his four at-bats, recording no RBIs or walks. As a team, San Diego managed six hits in 33 at-bats, along with four walks and six strikeouts.
With the loss, the Padres now hold a 28-22 record in the 2025 season. The Braves, now 25-26, will face the Padres again on Sunday in the finale of their three-game series.