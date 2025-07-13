Fernando Tatis Jr.'s sister Maria shines with a major accomplishment, stepping into the spotlight with her own impressive success

The month of July is proving to be an extremely exciting one for San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. and his family. With the outfielder all set to take part in his third All-Star game, there was even more cause for celebration on Saturday, as Fernando's sister, Maria Fernanda, earned her degree from university.
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s mom, Maria, took to Instagram sharing snaps from her daughter's big day along with a heartfelt message.
"María Fernanda Tatis Medina, my doll, my princess. Today we celebrate with immense joy your graduation. As a family, we are deeply proud of you and grateful to the Lord, who in his faithfulness has guided every step of your path," the caption said in Spanish.
"Intelligence plus character: that is the true goal of education. And you, my beautiful girl, embody that truth with your example of integrity, dedication and passion to overcome yourself. We love you more than words can say. Move forward with the confidence that God's best is yet to come."
According to sources, Maria Fernanda was studying to be a psychologist at Universidad Iberoamericana (UNIBE), a popular private university in Santo Domingo, the Dominican capital. The course is estimated to be about three years long.
Fernando Tatis Jr. hits 16th home run in victory against D-backs, mom Maria celebrates
This season, Fernando Tatis Jr. has been one of the San Diego Padres' most influential players. The 26-year-old proved his importance yet again on Thursday, hitting his 16th home run of the season to help the Padres fight back from 2-0 down to ultimately win 4-3.
Soon after Tatis Jr. hit his latest homer, his mom, Maria, who has often shown she is her son's biggest fan, took to Instagram to dedicate an emotional message to Fernando.
"Mom's little louse hit his 16th home run. My heart melts with love and gratitude. 💛 god has been so good… seeing him enjoy and shine doing what he loves fills my soul."
"I pray that the Lord continues to bless the work of his hands, guiding every step, and that he never lacks passion, humility, or purpose. Keep going, my love, doing everything with excellence for the glory of god. Let's go for more!" Maria Tatis wrote in Spanish.
With more big games still to come for Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres, one can be sure that Maria Tatis will be cheering her son on every step of the way.