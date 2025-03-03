Fernando Tatis Jr. says he wants to do "even better" than Ichiro Suzuki after comparison with 10x All-Star MVP

San Diego Padres shortstop turned outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. have earned comparisons with several greats of the game. Among them is Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki.

Ad

When asked about it, Tatis isn’t just honored by comparisons with Ichiro Suzuki — he’s aiming to surpass the legendary Hall of Famer.

On Sunday, MLB analyst Greg Amsinger mentioned Tatis in the same breath as Ichiro, a 10-time All-Star and former MVP, for his elite athleticism and defensive prowess. However, Tatis wants to do better than the Hall of Famer before he calls time on his career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm flattered. I mean, he's a Hall of Famer—what he did his entire career was amazing. Being compared to him is definitely a blessing. Now, let's try to do it even better," Tatis said.

Ad

Trending

Tatis also took a moment to acknowledge other players who influenced him.

"Yeah, shoutout to Vladdy and shoutout to Jeff Francoeur," he added.

After a 2024 season that saw him solidify himself as a Gold Glove-caliber outfielder, Tatis looks to take another step forward in 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fernando Tatis Jr. confident of being the best player in MLB

Fernando Tatis Jr. is confident when he's in the right space. Entering the 2025 season, he said that he hadn't felt this better in the last three years.

With suspension levied because of alleged usage of performance-enhancing drugs, Tatis lost a good amount of time for the Padres. With all that behind him now, he said that he's looking forward to reclaiming his position atop the baseball world.

Ad

“All the respect to all the big-league talent that is out there,” Tatis said. “I definitely acknowledge them. But when I’m 100% and my head is in the right spot, I feel like I’m second to no one in the baseball field. But definitely knowing what the work takes to be there.

"And especially the competition that is out there. And definitely embracing (it), because players are so good right now in this time of the baseball era, it only makes you want to be better and get better. So I’m definitely in that role and looking forward to being the best version of myself out there.”

The Padres have missed the MVP caliber Fernando Tatis Jr. for some time, but if his words are to be taken, the team will have a legitimate shot at winning the division over the star-studded Dodgers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback