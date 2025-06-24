Fernando Tatis Jr. sues Big League Advance over “exploitative predatory” claims

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. has filed a lawsuit against the Big League Advance Fund and Big League Advantage LLC on claims of “exploitative, predatory business practices” on Monday. He is seeking to void the contract following their 2017 deal agreement.

The company offers players an 'upfront payment' to help minor leaguers with financial struggles in exchange for a portion of their future MLB earnings. According to the SD Padres’ $340 million deal with Tatis, the superstar owes the company $34 million.

However, in the lawsuit filed, Fernando Tatis Jr.’s legal team has argued that the Big League Advance has taken advantage of young players to lure them into million-dollar contracts.

According to the press release by his team, the company is held accountable for:

“...exploitative, predatory business practices, which shamelessly push illegal loans on young, vulnerable athletes — most from economically disadvantaged Latin American countries.”

Following Tatis’ deal signing, he revealed that he needed financial support for his living and career. It included hiring a personal trainer, renting an apartment, food costs, and others.

“I’m not afraid,” Fernando Tatis Jr. said. “I’m not going to spend that money stupidly. You’ve got to be smart with your decisions, with what you’re going to do.”

In their statement, Tatis Jr.'s legal and PR team alleged that the company is luring in players and profiting millions from them. The legal team also claimed that BLA is running an illegal and “unlicensed lending business,” operating outside legal bounds.

Fernando Tatis Jr. makes feelings clear on complaint against Big League Advance

Fernando Tatis Jr. made his feelings clear on suing the Big League Advance on Monday. He aims to spread and awareness and protect upcoming prospects from falling for such traps.

“I’m fighting this battle not just for myself but for everyone still chasing their dream and hoping to provide a better life for their family. I want to help protect those young players who don’t yet know how to protect themselves from these predatory lenders and illegal financial schemes”.

He wishes the players to focus on making it into the big league and keep their focus upfront, rather than worrying over such schemes. Apart from Tatis, former MLBer Francisco Mejia also sued the BLA in 2018 but dropped the case later on.

