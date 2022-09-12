"Fire AJ Preller" "Soto Sucks" - San Diego Padres fans heated following a humiliating blowout loss to Los Angeles Dodgers

The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers wrapped up a three-game series at Petco Park this afternoon. This was the rubber match of the series.
In today's outing, the Los Angeles Dodgers offense erupted in the late innings to blowout the Padres by a score of 11-2.
Many fans took to Twitter to vent on the frustrating loss. One fan thinks the team should fire General Manager AJ Preller after the team's disappointing second-half of the season. The Padres' record against the Dodgers is just 4-12 in 2022.
Since being traded to the Padres at the deadline, Juan Soto is batting just .218 with a .726 OPS in 32 games played.
It was a brutal game to watch as a San Diego Padres fan as not only did the team lose in blowout fashion, but the Dodgers also clinched a playoff berth with the win.
The Padres, on the other hand, are far from clinching a playoff berth as they have just a two-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for the final National League Wild Card spot.
09/11/2022: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Game Highlights
The Padres got out to an early lead as infielder Jake Cronenworth blasted a solo home run into the right field bleachers. This was his 16th home run of the season.
"Spending Sunday in the Crone Zone. #TimeToShine" [email protected]
The Padres scored a run thanks to a fielding error by Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman in the third inning to extend their early lead to 2-0.
The Dodgers finally got on the board as Justin Turner belted out his 12th home run of the season.
"Threatening with two homers." [email protected]
Later in the inning, Chris Taylor tied the game up with another home run for the Dodgers.
"Chris Taylor ties it up" - SportsNet LA
The Dodgers then never looked back, adding two runs in the sixth inning and six runs in the seventh inning to take a commanding 10-2 lead. The six-run seventh inning was highlighted by a Justin Turner Grand Slam. This was his second home run of the day.
"Is this why they call it Slam Diego?" [email protected]
Then shortstop Trea Turner blasted his 20th home run of the season to add even more insurance to the Dodgers' lead.
"Trea to the top deck!" [email protected]
This would be all the scoring as the Dodgers would hold on to win by a score of 11-2. The Dodgers will now travel to Arizona for a series against the Diamondbacks.
The San Diego Padres, on the other hand, will travel to Seattle to take on the Mariners.
