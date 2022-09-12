"Fire AJ Preller" "Soto Sucks" - San Diego Padres fans heated following a humiliating blowout loss to Los Angeles Dodgers

The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers wrapped up a three-game series at Petco Park this afternoon. This was the rubber match of the series.

In today's outing, the Los Angeles Dodgers offense erupted in the late innings to blowout the Padres by a score of 11-2.

Many fans took to Twitter to vent on the frustrating loss. One fan thinks the team should fire General Manager AJ Preller after the team's disappointing second-half of the season. The Padres' record against the Dodgers is just 4-12 in 2022.

Reactionary Rays Fan @McClanastanSZN @Padres You guys are a bunch of frauds and you should fire AJ Preller and I’m not even a fan of either team @Padres You guys are a bunch of frauds and you should fire AJ Preller and I’m not even a fan of either team

☠️Gladi8rR8r☠️ @BBQCop @Padres Terrible. Sold out our future to arguably be a worse team now. Same o same o @Padres Terrible. Sold out our future to arguably be a worse team now. Same o same o

Bœ Ŵí£§øņ @MitoHdz1991

Not a chance @Padres Cant compete with the best team in baseball.Not a chance @Padres Cant compete with the best team in baseball.Not a chance

Since being traded to the Padres at the deadline, Juan Soto is batting just .218 with a .726 OPS in 32 games played.

Rambo @HALOS7717 @Padres Soto sucks I thought he was supposed to be good.. over rated @Padres Soto sucks I thought he was supposed to be good.. over rated

It was a brutal game to watch as a San Diego Padres fan as not only did the team lose in blowout fashion, but the Dodgers also clinched a playoff berth with the win.

Sportskeeda Baseball @sportskeeda_mlb #Dodgers #MLB After beating the Padres, the Dodgers are the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season. After beating the Padres, the Dodgers are the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season.🔥🔥 #Dodgers #MLB https://t.co/99mVCC0cqW

The Padres, on the other hand, are far from clinching a playoff berth as they have just a two-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for the final National League Wild Card spot.

09/11/2022: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Game Highlights

Chris Taylor rounds the bases following a solo home run in the fifth inning of today's Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres game.

The Padres got out to an early lead as infielder Jake Cronenworth blasted a solo home run into the right field bleachers. This was his 16th home run of the season.

"Spending Sunday in the Crone Zone. #TimeToShine" [email protected]

The Padres scored a run thanks to a fielding error by Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman in the third inning to extend their early lead to 2-0.

The Dodgers finally got on the board as Justin Turner belted out his 12th home run of the season.

Later in the inning, Chris Taylor tied the game up with another home run for the Dodgers.

SportsNet LA @SportsNetLA Chris Taylor ties it up Chris Taylor ties it up 😤 https://t.co/nVWBjwVvc1

"Chris Taylor ties it up" - SportsNet LA

The Dodgers then never looked back, adding two runs in the sixth inning and six runs in the seventh inning to take a commanding 10-2 lead. The six-run seventh inning was highlighted by a Justin Turner Grand Slam. This was his second home run of the day.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers Is this why they call it Slam Diego? Is this why they call it Slam Diego? https://t.co/YygNRXQHDm

"Is this why they call it Slam Diego?" [email protected]

Then shortstop Trea Turner blasted his 20th home run of the season to add even more insurance to the Dodgers' lead.

"Trea to the top deck!" [email protected]

This would be all the scoring as the Dodgers would hold on to win by a score of 11-2. The Dodgers will now travel to Arizona for a series against the Diamondbacks.

The San Diego Padres, on the other hand, will travel to Seattle to take on the Mariners.

