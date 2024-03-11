"First base all day long" - Wrestling legend Paul Wight aka 'The Big Show' reveals dream baseball position while donning Yankees pinstripes

Paul Wight, better known as "The Big Show," could have played in a variety of different sports, considering his 7-foot frame. While he certainly made an impact on wrestling during his time in the WWE, Wight might have loved to have played in the MLB for the New York Yankees.

Speaking to YES Network at Steinbrenner Field, "The Big Show" was asked what brought him there. Clad in Yankees pinstripes, he replied:

"Well, it's funny. I started a relationship with the Yankees several years ago, going to the big ballpark up in New York and living here in Tampa, getting an opportunity to come out here and say hi to the guys, see America's greatest sport in this beautiful weather. I mean, why would I say no?"

Wight had some interesting thoughts on baseball, and what made it the USA's greatest sport:

"Look at the history of baseball, everybody loves baseball. Not everybody loves wrestling, not everybody loves basketball, not everybody loves football. Everybody loves baseball."

When asked what position he would play in baseball, Paul Wight had no doubts:

"Oh first base. All day long. First baseman, all day long. Got a nice big, huge target, first base, there you go. ... First base, lot of action, keep me motivated."

When Paul Wight, aka "The Big Show," joined the Yankees for an anti-bullying rally

Back in 2013, Paul Wight joined the New York Yankees to send a message about bullying. Speaking to WWE Network after the rally, "The Big Show" said:

"The great part about today was the fact that the WWE and the Yankees, we all stood together to let kids know that there are people throughout the community that care.

"The more we get this message forward, stand for the silent, stand up for someone, don't allow bullying. If you're being bullied, tell someone you need help. Find a way to communicate.

"The biggest message that I took out of this and I am gonna pass on to my kid. ... is to let her know that she is somebody."

With "The Big Show" clearly a fan of the Yankees, it will be interesting to see if he joins the team for other initiatives in the future.

