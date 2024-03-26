It's been an interesting offseason, to say the least for the St. Louis Cardinals. After one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory, St. Louis set out to add a number of new players to the club in the hopes of returning to the postseason.

While the St. Louis Cardinals landed a number of veterans in free agency, including Sonny Gray and Lance Lynn, one of the new faces on the roster comes from within. Victor Scott II has officially made the club's Opening Day roster and is set to start in center field during the team's first matchup against the Miami Marlins.

The 23-year-old outfielder from Atlanta, Georgia was originally selected by the club in 5th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. Now, after two seasons in the minor leagues, the speedy outfielder has earned a starting gig with the team and St. Louis Cardinals fans are all here for it.

Following the announcement that Victor Scott II would be the team's starting center fielder on Opening Day, a number of fans took to social media to praise the move. Many of these fans have called the news some of the best of the offseason as they are excited that one of the team's most promising young players will get a shot in the majors.

Other fans, who have been critical of the organization in recent years, have said called the decision a smart one. These fans have said that it was only a matter of time before the outfielder earned a spot with the club and are ecstatic that they won't have to wait until later in the season.

Victor Scott II's promotion to the club comes on the heels of a growing list of injured St. Louis Cardinals stars

Although this is massive news for Victor Scott II, the decision to add him to the Opening Day roster very well could have been influenced by the growing list of injured players. The club announced the placement of several stars on the injured list, including Dylan Carlson, Tommy Edman, Lars Nootbaar, and Sonny Gray.

It remains to be seen if Victor Scott II will remain on the St. Louis Cardinals roster once these players return, however, the young star will do everything in his power to make it a difficult decision for the front office.

