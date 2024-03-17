"First Japanese athlete who we can say we like" - Korean sports culture expert Lee Jong-Sung bestows major honor on Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers’ $700 million offseason acquisition, Shohei Ohtani, is not just hitting home runs but he is also winning the hearts of Korean fans. The Dodgers are currently in South Korea, where they face the San Diego Padres along with a few other Korean teams.

According to Lee Jong-Sung, a sports culture expert in South Korea, the two-way phenom is regarded as the first Japanese the Koreans liked. This is a huge statement considering the historical tension between South Korea and Japan.

“Our social atmosphere has often made it difficult for us to openly say we like Japan,” Jong-Sung, a sports culture expert at Seoul’s Hanyang University, said (h/t ABC News).

“I think Ohtani would perhaps be the first Japanese athlete who we can say we like. Maybe, some even consider him an honorary Korean citizen.”

Many other Ohtani’s South Korean supporters have also said they like the Japanese superstar.

“We have historical issues to be settled with Japan, but whether to like Ohtani is another matter," Hwang Seon-young, another Korean Othani fan, said at the Gocheok Sky Dome (via ABC News).

Often compared with the legendary Babe Ruth, Ohtani’s accomplishments are extraordinary. His two-way masterclass makes him one of the most formidable players in the game.

Although he is acting as a DH and has not been on the mound for quite some time following his Tommy John surgery, he is still a nightmare for other teams' pitchers.

Shohei Ohtani is ready to shine in South Korea

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is excited to play baseball in South Korea. He said he and his wife will have "great memories" from the games against the San Diego Padres in the Seoul Series.

"She comes with me to a game like this," Ohtani said with the help of a translator (via Marca). "So I think it will be great memories for both of us."

Ohtani is aware that despite the support of a large fan base, he still has work to do on the pitch.

"But as I said before, I have a job to focus on: baseball," Ohtani added.

The Dodgers and the Padres will play two games in Seoul on March 20 and 21.

