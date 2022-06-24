"First time back to Atlanta in 8 months. I cannot stop crying" - Chelsea Freeman reminisces about her precious time with Atlanta Braves as Freddie Freeman returns to Truist Park as a Los Angeles Dodger

Chelsea Freeman became nostalgic about her time with the Atlanta Braves as her husband Freddie Freeman returned to Truist Park with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mrs. Freeman took to Twitter to pour her heart out and express her current state of mind.

She tweeted that this was her first visit to Atlanta in eight months, and she adores this city very much. Chelsea added that she is so grateful for all of the wonderful memories made here that she is at a loss for words.

Chelsea Freeman

I love this city so much. It truly is so special. I cannot stop crying. There’s not enough words to express my gratitude for all of the amazing memories here. First time back to Atlanta in 8 months…I love this city so much. It truly is so special. I cannot stop crying. There’s not enough words to express my gratitude for all of the amazing memories here. First time back to Atlanta in 8 months… I love this city so much. It truly is so special. I cannot stop crying. There’s not enough words to express my gratitude for all of the amazing memories here. ❤️

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers will be playing a three-game series. This time, Freddie will be playing as a rival.

Bally Sports South



Bally Sports Southeast will air an expanded Braves LIVE pregame starting at 6PM ET with exclusive coverage of Freddie Freeman's first trip back to Truist Park.



🎙️ Chip Caray, @Kelly_Crull, @TreavorScales, @TwoSportman & @PeterMoylan Big night in Atlanta.Bally Sports Southeast will air an expanded Braves LIVE pregame starting at 6PM ET with exclusive coverage of Freddie Freeman's first trip back to Truist Park.🎙️ Chip Caray, @JeffFrancoeur Big night in Atlanta.Bally Sports Southeast will air an expanded Braves LIVE pregame starting at 6PM ET with exclusive coverage of Freddie Freeman's first trip back to Truist Park.🎙️ Chip Caray, @JeffFrancoeur, @Kelly_Crull, @TreavorScales, @TwoSportman & @PeterMoylan https://t.co/AMiEZhUOcA

In the 2007 MLB Draft, Freddie Freeman was picked by the Atlanta Braves. While playing with Atlanta Braves, Freddie emerged as a prominent MLB player. He received a Gold Glove Award, an MVP Award, and two Silver Slugger Awards, and he helped the Braves earn a World Series.

MVP

Gold Glove

2 Silver Sluggers

Hank Aaron Award

World Series title



What a career thus far for Freddie Freeman. MVPGold Glove2 Silver SluggersHank Aaron AwardWorld Series titleWhat a career thus far for Freddie Freeman. ✅ MVP✅ Gold Glove✅ 2 Silver Sluggers✅ Hank Aaron Award✅ World Series titleWhat a career thus far for Freddie Freeman. https://t.co/ccnZ243J0p

However, this past off-season, Freeman signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB Network



Freddie Freeman discusses his emotional offseason and the decision to sign with the "Did I ever think I would not be an Atlanta Brave? No, I did not think that... When you get to free agency, all bets are off. You really don't know what's going to happen."Freddie Freeman discusses his emotional offseason and the decision to sign with the @Dodgers "Did I ever think I would not be an Atlanta Brave? No, I did not think that... When you get to free agency, all bets are off. You really don't know what's going to happen."Freddie Freeman discusses his emotional offseason and the decision to sign with the @Dodgers. https://t.co/Wn2lYKrPLC

After the Atlanta Braves acquired Matt Olson and declined to give Freeman the compensation he deserves, Freddie made his move.

Chelsea Freeman and Freddie Freeman still mourn their life with Atlanta Braves

Chelsea and Freddie Freeman (Source: Chelsea Freeman's IG Handle)

Freeman's family received a lot of hate after Freddie signed with Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022. In a Q&A session on Instagram on the occasion of "Mental Health Day," a fan asked Chelsea how she is doing in general. Freeman wrote a heartfelt response. A fan took Mrs. Freeman's answer as a screenshot and posted it on Twitter.

"This answer to a question on Instagram made me appreciate and respect Chelsea Freeman even more. I hate the vitriol directed at her. I hope Braves Country is respectful and kind when they come to town next month." - E. Goldie

For Atlanta Braves fans and the Freeman family, this weekend's face-off between the Dodgers and the Braves will be bittersweet.

