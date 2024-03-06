FOCO releases adorable new Shohei Ohtani bobblehead featuring his furry companion Dekopin

Shohei Ohtani's dog, "Dekopin," or in English, "Decoy," has garnered huge popularity among MLB fans ever since his first appearance sitting beside and high-fiving him on the announcement of the AL MVP. Moreover, Ohtani revealed the name of the dog at the introductory press conference with the Dodgers.

Recently, FOCO released a new bobblehead of the two-way star, which is different from the previous versions. The new bobblehead will have Ohtani sitting on the couch beside his pet Decoy and a team-themed lamp behind him. The carpet over which the Dodgers star is sitting also has a Dodger Blue theme.

This is a limited edition bobblehead and will not be restocked once sold out, per Dodger Blue. The Dodgers have scheduled two Shohei Ohtani bobblehead nights during the regular season. One is scheduled for May 16 and the second is for Aug. 28.

Shohei Ohtani's Show Your Dreams 2024 program for Japanese students

Shohei Ohtani continues to help kids in Japan. A few months ago, the Dodgers slugger gifted 60,000 baseball gloves to kids in elementary school in Japan.

This time, Ohtani, in collaboration with ECC, an educational institute, has rolled out the Show Your Dreams 2024 program for Japanese students. This is a homestay program for 100 Japanese students to live in LA, starting in August 2024. This program will allow Japanese students to experience and study overseas.

"I would be happy if, through this joint project with ECC, there were even a few more opportunities for Japanese children to experience overseas," Ohtani's message on the website read.

Ohtani also took to Instagram and shared information regarding this endeavor.

"We support your dreams," Ohtani wrote in the caption.

To participate in the program, individuals aged 9–18 need to submit their applications between March 1 and April 14. The interested students will need to submit a video message (in English) and an essay (in Japanese) on the theme of "Show Your Dreams."

The homestay program will cover round-trip flights between Japan and the United States, as well as school and lodging expenses and daily meals. The individual will be responsible for all other miscellaneous charges.

