"We support your dreams" - Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani & ECC collaborate to sponsor global experience for Japanese students in LA

While Shohei Ohtani may be ruthless at the plate, off the field, he's all love. Just a few months ago, Ohtani announced the gifting of baseball gloves to all the elementary schools in Japan. This time, he has come up with a new endeavor for Japanese children.

Recently, he took to Instagram to urge children in Japan to enroll in the Show Your Dreams 2024 program by ECC.

"We support your dreams," Ohtani wrote in the caption.

Shohei Ohtani, who is a brand ambassador for ECC, an educational institute, informed about a homestay program for 100 Japanese students in Los Angeles. The entire program will be funded by Ohtani himself, per the CEO of ECC.

The campaign aims to eradicate the language barrier to studying and experiencing overseas.

"I would be happy if, through this joint project with ECC, there were even a few more opportunities for Japanese children to experience overseas," Ohtani's message on the website.

Conditions and perks of Shohei Ohtani's Show Your Dreams 2024 program

To enroll in the program, prospective students need to submit their applications between Mar. 1 and Apr. 14. The eligibility criteria to make an application are as follows:

As of April 1, 2024, applicants must be between nine and 18 years old. They must be a resident of Japan Submit a video message (in English) and an essay (in Japanese) on the theme of "Show Your Dreams 2024."

The format for the essay and the video message can be accessed through ECC's website. The program is expected to start in August 2024.

The homestay program will include round-trip airfare between Japan and the United States, school expenses, accommodation expense and daily meals. Other miscellaneous expenses are to be borne by the individual.

The students enrolled will need a passport and travel authorization. Overseas travel insurance is also to be taken care of by the individual. The program, though, will not include meetings with Shohei Ohtani or the perk of attending games, but individuals can watch games at their own expense.

