MLB world concerned about apathy a World Series between San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians could cause: "For the 6 people interested it won't be a big deal", "No one wants to watch that garbage" 

Multiple surprise outcomes in the playoffs have some broadcasting executives worried about a potential World Series between the Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres.

Neither of these teams are undeserving of representing their respective leagues, but their small fan bases are a cause for concern for broadcast partners. Large market teams are known to draw huge television numbers which help grow the game.

Of course, this is still theoretical, as both of these teams have strong opponents in their way. The Guardians still need to get past the New York Yankees and then the Houston Astros. The Padres are about to begin their National League Conference Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Nevertheless, a potential World Series matchup between the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians has fans nervous. While there will be a dedicated fan base that watches baseball, this matchup will likely not draw casual fans. At a time when the popularity of baseball is constantly questioned, it would be a bad look for the MLB.

E O’Flaherty @EOF34 Padres Guardians World Series games gonna be scheduled for 6:45 am on espn 12 Padres Guardians World Series games gonna be scheduled for 6:45 am on espn 12

Joe Pomponio @Pomponio08



Growing the game, bitches



#LGM twitter.com/EOF34/status/1… E O’Flaherty @EOF34 Padres Guardians World Series games gonna be scheduled for 6:45 am on espn 12 Padres Guardians World Series games gonna be scheduled for 6:45 am on espn 12 For the 6 people interested it won't be a big dealGrowing the game, bitches For the 6 people interested it won't be a big dealGrowing the game, bitches#LGM twitter.com/EOF34/status/1…

Dominick McDermott @Dommcdermott15 E O’Flaherty @EOF34 Padres Guardians World Series games gonna be scheduled for 6:45 am on espn 12 Padres Guardians World Series games gonna be scheduled for 6:45 am on espn 12 As it should no one wants to watch that garbage twitter.com/eof34/status/1… As it should no one wants to watch that garbage twitter.com/eof34/status/1…

Art Vandelay @FartVandelay1 @EOF34 Are they contractually obligated to televise it? I heard there is an epic pickleball match on that day. @EOF34 Are they contractually obligated to televise it? I heard there is an epic pickleball match on that day.

Some impartial fans are excited about this potential matchup. It would certainly be different from anything that has been seen in the World Series recently. Fans of the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians, of course, have no issues with meeting in the World Series.

Zachary W. Jarrells @ZachJarrells @EOF34 Honestly, I would love to see this World Series. None of the usual suspects. Cleveland hasn’t won a WS since 48, the longest active drought. SD hasn’t won a WS. @EOF34 Honestly, I would love to see this World Series. None of the usual suspects. Cleveland hasn’t won a WS since 48, the longest active drought. SD hasn’t won a WS.

Ram Dash @Dodger_Dash @EOF34 That would make it the worst World Series matchup since Red Sox vs Rockies in 2007 lol @EOF34 That would make it the worst World Series matchup since Red Sox vs Rockies in 2007 lol

This new format was meant to provide some more fairness and excitement, which it has absolutely done with teams like the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers being upset. While this has created incredible moments, it could have an effect on the viewship. Balancing those two key factors is never easy.

David Prigs ⚫️⚪️ @LeanMeanKorean @EOF34 Don’t worry, with the Dodgers out and potentially the Yankees, MLB won’t even be talked about until February @EOF34 Don’t worry, with the Dodgers out and potentially the Yankees, MLB won’t even be talked about until February

Quatro Quatro 🥋 @WillHarris10 twitter.com/eof34/status/1… E O’Flaherty @EOF34 Padres Guardians World Series games gonna be scheduled for 6:45 am on espn 12 Padres Guardians World Series games gonna be scheduled for 6:45 am on espn 12 Manfred already trying to cancel the new format Manfred already trying to cancel the new format 😂 twitter.com/eof34/status/1…

Jesse Quintino @JenuelQ @EOF34 Hey, hey, let’s not get carried away here. More like 5:00am ET and BLACKED OUT. @EOF34 Hey, hey, let’s not get carried away here. More like 5:00am ET and BLACKED OUT.

The best way to grow your fan base is with playoff success, which the Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres are doing right now.

The San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians have both exceeded expectations this postseason

Division Series - New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians - Game Four

Nobody expected the Padres or Guardians to be where they are. Getting past the Dodgers seemed like an impossible task for the Padres.

Despite winning the American League Central, few believed in this Guardians team. They are currently one game away from upsetting the New York Yankees.

The ability to generate surprising results is part of what makes the MLB so great. It might not always go the popular team's way, but it is almost always exciting and memorable.

Poll : 0 votes