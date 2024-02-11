"Forget about admiration for the stars today" - When Shohei Ohtani's fiery pep talk inspired Japan to WBC glory in 2023

The year 2023 was a remarkable one for baseball unicorn Shohei Ohtani. He broke records set by Babe Ruth, won MVP awards unanimously, and signed the most expensive contract in MLB history. However, arguably his most memorable moment was leading the Japan national team to victory in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Japan played against Italy and Mexico in the knockout stages and reached the final undefeated, where they faced the USA. Ohtani was determined to win the WBC championship for his nation. He gave a pre-game pep talk to his teammates before the final, urging them not to be intimidated by the star-studded USA team.

"Looking at the great line-up of players ... obviously, we have respect. [But] forget about admiration for the stars today. We came here to do one thing: win."

In the final against the USA, Shota Imanaga started the game. Trea Turner gave USA an early lead in the second inning. However, Munetaka Murakami's solo home run leveled things up.

In the fourth inning, Japan's Kazuma Okamoto hit a two-run homer, giving his team the lead. Later in the eighth, Kyle Schwarber hit a solo home run, making the score 2-3 and setting the stage for a showdown between the two team captains.

Ohtani took the mound in the ninth inning against his then Angels teammate and USA captain, Mike Trout. He went on to strike out Trout, winning the gold medal and making Samurai Japan the top baseball team in the world again.

Shohei Ohtani’s upcoming plans in Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani signed a 10-year deal worth $700 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers. To achieve his sole goal of winning the World Series, Ohtani has agreed to defer his contract and earn only $20 million during his 10-year tenure. The rest of the amount will be paid out between 2034 to 2043.

Ohtani's deferred contract has helped the Dodgers acquire some of the best talents. This includes his compatriot Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Teoscar Hernandez, who will support him in 2024.

This will be Ohtani's first time playing in the National League, giving him a great chance to participate in the postseason for the very first time. However, due to UCL surgery, he will not pitch this season. Nonetheless, he is ready to hit and will be sharing the stage with fellow MVPs Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

