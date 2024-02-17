"Forget Ohtani you got your man" - Blue Jays get trolled by MLB fans as team agrees to a deal with Daniel Vogelbach

In a surprising move, the Toronto Blue Jays have inked a minor league deal with designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach, prompting some witty banter from MLB fans who playfully suggested the Blue Jays might have found their replacement after the Shohei Ohtani fiasco. The left-handed hitter, represented by ISE Baseball, brings a powerful bat to the Blue Jays’ spring training camp as they explore their options for the upcoming season.

Vogelbach‘s recent journet includes a year and a half with the New York Mets, where he showcased his hitting prowess in the latter part of the 2022 season. However, his 2023 campaign saw a dip in production, with a .233/.339/.404 slash line and 13 home runs in 319 plate appearances. The Mets, opted not to tender him an arbitration contract, leading to his availability in the current free-agent market.

"Forget Ohtani, you got your man." - Posted one fan.

The Blue Jays will explore Daniel Vogelbach’s potential as a lefty bench.

The 31-year.old slugger faces competition in camp, aiming to secure a role similar to the one Brandon Belt played for the Toronto Blue Jays in the previous season. Vogelbach’s defensive limitations and struggles against left-handed pitching may pose challenges, but the Blue Jays seem keen on exploring his potential as a lefty bench and occasional DH against right-handed pitchers.

"That’s my GOAT right there." - Joked another fan.

Vogelbach’s signing adds an interesting subplot to the Blue Jays’ offseason narrative, especially after the departure of Belt, who played a crucial role as a lefty-hitting platoon DH last year. With Justin Turner joining as the primary righty-swinging DH, Vogelbach could find himself in contention for valuable playing time if he impresses during spring training.

While some MLB fans couldn’t resist trolling the Blue Jays with playful comparisons to Shohei Ohtani, the reality is that Vogelbach’s signing introduces an intriguing storyline to Toronto’s lineup dynamics. Whether he becomes a hidden gem or a complementary piece, Vogelbach’s journey with the Blue Jays will undoubtedly be one to watch as the 2024 season unfolds.

