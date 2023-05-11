The Oakland A's are almost certainly moving out of the "bright side of the Bay", and the mood around the town hasn't ever been more somber.

News has surfaced recently that the A's have entered talks about potentially signing an agreement to build a new stadium in Las Vegas, roughly 550 miles away from the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, their current home.

youtu.be/WdXl-5SCmrI The Athletics are leaving Oakland and moving to Las Vegas | Weekly Dumb The Athletics are leaving Oakland and moving to Las Vegas | Weekly Dumbyoutu.be/WdXl-5SCmrI https://t.co/uz3hZC5LkL

With the decision almost certain, players, past and present, are penning emotional sentiments on social media. Former A's pitcher Dave Stewart described the impending move as a "difficult pill to swallow."

Dave opened up about his deep roots in the city and revisited some childhood memories, like sneaking into the Coliseum.

Born and raised in Oakland, Dave Stewart shared his thoughts on the A's



Legends Territory youtu.be/NdODmleDPTU "It's a difficult pill to swallow to see a team that has this much history ... to be moving."Born and raised in Oakland, Dave Stewart shared his thoughts on the A'sLegends Territory "It's a difficult pill to swallow to see a team that has this much history ... to be moving."Born and raised in Oakland, Dave Stewart shared his thoughts on the A's 😢Legends Territory ▶️ youtu.be/NdODmleDPTU https://t.co/IQgaFG1U2o

He also took to social media in April of this year to share a heartfelt message about the whole situation.

Dave “Smoke” Stewart @Dsmoke34 Oakland Athletics represents home & family. It’s part of who I am. We understandably knew it would happen & I did everything I could the best way I knew how to change it, but this reality genuinely hurts & will take time to process. Oakland Athletics represents home & family. It’s part of who I am. We understandably knew it would happen & I did everything I could the best way I knew how to change it, but this reality genuinely hurts & will take time to process.

Oakland native Dave Stewart is a three-time World Series champion

Dave Stewart was signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers with their 16th-round selection in the 1975 draw and made his major league debut on September 22, 1978.

Known for his intimidating pitching style and impressive postseason performance, he was a member of three World Series-winning teams and won World Series Most Valuable Player Award once, too. He is also a one-time MLB All-Star.

He compiled a career 3.95 earned run average (ERA) and a 168-129 win-loss record. He pitched for the Dodgers, Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, Athletics, and Toronto Blue Jays during his major league career.

