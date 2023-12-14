Former Astros star Josh Reddick's previous $2,690,000 memorial mansion showcases $400,000 worth of recent upgrades

Former Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick has put his $2,690,000 memorial mansion in Hunter's Creek, Houston for sale. The former World Series champion joined the Astros in 2017 and spent four years with them before moving to the Arizona Diamondbacks to end his MLB career. He has since signed with a team in the Mexican League while putting his mansion up for sale.

Reddick was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2006 draft and made his major league debut for them in 2009. He was then traded to the Oakland Athletics in 2012 and won the Gold Glove award in his first season before going to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He then signed a four-year, $43 million contract in 2017 with the Astros, helped them win the World Series in his first season.

Soon after signing the four-year deal with the Astros, Reddick and wife Jett bought the 6,362-square feet mansion in Hunter Creek, which is located in Memorial Drive, just minutes away from Memorial Park.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Having reportedly made $400,000 worth of upgrades over the past year, the mansion is now up for sale. It gives potential buyers a chance to live like a Houston Astros World Series winner in the heart of Houston.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What happened to former Astros star Josh Reddick after retiring from the MLB?

Josh Reddick reached the peak of his MLB career with the Houston Astros, with his career-best season and the World Series win in 2017. He then signed a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2021 and was called to active roster for a short stint. Reddick spent the second half of the year in the minors with the New York Mets.

In 2022, he joined the Acereros de Monclova in the Mexican League for a year, after which he announced his retirement. However, he then surprised everyone by joining the Perth Heat in the Australian Baseball League in October 2022 and then announced his second retirement in March 2023.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.