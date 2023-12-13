Former Astros star Yuli Gurriel's $1,590,000 vintage ranch-style Houston mansion sees $100,000 price drop

Free agent Yuli Gurriel is from Cuba and plays first base in the MLB, most recently with the Miami Marlins. He has been playing in the American League since joining the Houston Astros in 2016 and has amassed a net worth of $5 million.

Gurriel is seeking buyers for his $1,590,000 real estate property in Houston and recently cut the price of his home by $100,000 in hopes of attracting a potential buyer. The listing agent is his wife, Lianet Barrera Fabregas of First Service Realty ERA.

Gurriel's ranch-style home, built in the 1950s, has a large front lawn and a big backyard. The interior of the house was renovated in 2021 and features a big living room with a two-sided fireplace.

The abode houses a lavish dining room and a luxurious kitchen with ample counter space. It also boasts new, double-paned windows, a game room with smart built-ins and big bedrooms, including a fourth that's isolated and would make an ideal guest suite.

Outside, there's a heated pool and a sprawling patio, ideal for entertaining a large group. Here is an inside look at Gurriel's estate:

Yuli Gurriel's House, Credit: realtor.com

Yuli Gurriel's House, Credit: realtor.com

Yuli Gurriel's House, Credit: realtor.com

Yuli Gurriel's House, Credit: realtor.com

Yuli Gurriel's House, Credit: realtor.com

Yuli Gurriel's House (Credit: realtor.com)

Yuli Gurriel's baseball career

Before arriving the MLB, Yuli Gurriel played with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars. Across 62 games, he hit .305 with 11 homers and 30 RBIs. Per reports, Gurriel and his 22-year-old brother, Lourdes Jr., defected from Cuba in Feb. 2016 after competing in the Caribbean Series in the Dominican Republic.

Gurriel signed a five-year, $47.5 million contract with the Houston Astros on Jul. 16, 2016. He was an integral part of the Astros team that won the World Series in 2017 and 2022.

His best year came in 2021, when he was crowned the AL Batting Champion. He batted .319 and edged out fellow players, Michael Brantley and the Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

In March this year, he signed a one-year minor league contract with the Miami Marlins. He's now a free agent and looking for potential suitors for the 2024 season.

