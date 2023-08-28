Former Cleveland manager Pat Corrales dies at 82, cause of death unknown

The Cleveland Guardians organization mourns the death of former manager Pat Corrales, who passed away on Monday at the age of 82. A former manager and player spent time with the Cleveland Guardians (Indians), Texas Rangers, and Philadelphia Phillies.

"Former big league catcher and manager Pat Corrales has passed away at the age of 82. Rest in peace. My condolences to his family." - @coopincanada

There has been no official cause of death for Pat Corrales. The fiery manager will forever be remembered by fans and colleagues as a passionate winner who spent his life in baseball. A former player, manager, and executive, Corrales began his professional baseball career at age 23 on August 2, 1964.

After attending Fresno High School, Corrales signed with the Philadelphia Phillies as an amateur free agent in 1950, before reaching the majors in 1964. He would go on to appear in 300 MLB games split between the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, and San Diego Padres before retiring as a player in 1973.

"Skipper Pat Corrales at the head of the line for the baby-blue clad Rangers." - @WWMcClyde

Following the end of his playing career, Corrales became a manager, joining the Texas Rangers in 1978. After finishing the 1980 season with the Rangers, Corrales spent time as the manager for both the Philadelphia Phillies (1982–1983) and Cleveland Indians (1983–1987).

Following his time with Cleveland, Corrales began his career as a bench coach, joining the New York Yankees in 1989, before spending 16 years with the Atlanta Braves. It was with the Braves that Corrales won his first and only World Series title in 1995. He finished his career as a bench coach for the Washington Nationals in 2011.

Pat Corrales made history as the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies

Corrales will be remembered for his passion and love of the game, however, there is another dubious reason why he will be remembered by some. Corrales remains the only manager in MLB history to be fired while his team was in first place.

In 1983 with a 43-42 record, the Philadelphia Phillies decided to relieve Corrales of his role as manager despite being tied with the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League East. Unfortunately, he is the only manager to hold this piece of MLB history.