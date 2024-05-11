Former Marlins president reveals possible conflict over Oakland Athletics' valuation, opens up on John Fisher's investment struggles

The actions of John Fisher over the past number of years has all but completely alienated the fanbase of the Oakland Athletics, the team he has owned since 2005. Now, some have called the businessman's financial reasoning into question.

Fisher has been the leading proponent of the Athletics' planned relocation to Las Vegas prior to the 2028 season. Having committed himself full-time to drumming up investment support for the new Vegas team, many in Oakland feel as though John Fisher has forgotten about them.

In a recent appearance on Front Office Sports, former MLB executive David Samson discussed Fisher's strategy. Speaking about Fisher's attempts to gain a valuation of a the new Vegas team, Samson has claimed that investors are tepid, considering the fact that no MLB team has ever come to Vegas before, and the planned ballpark is nowhere close to completion.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Oakland A’s owner John Fisher is still on the hunt for investment money. @DavidPSamson thinks there’s a disconnect between Fisher’s and potential investors’ valuations of the team." - Front Office Sports Today

Now a media personality, Samson was the president of baseball operations for the Miami Marlins from 2002 until 2017. During his time with the Marlins, Samson was instrumental in securing the public-private partnership with the Florida government to build a retractable roof at Marlins field.

For John Fisher, the issue of the public-private partnership endures. Last year, the Nevada State Legislature approved some $380 million in funding to help build the new stadium in Las Vegas, however, that still leaves over a billion dollars in construction costs.

Expand Tweet

"Renderings of the A's new $1.5B stadium in Las Vegas have been released. (via @Athletics)" - Bleacher Report

Oakland Athletics fans have long been wary of Fisher, who they see as intent on taking baseball out of Oakland. Several fans have established protests and boycott events outside the Oakland Coliseum, where the last-ever season of A's baseball is underway.

Taking the A's out of Oakland will not be easy for John Fisher

Although the move to Vegas is approved, as is a plan to move the A's north to Sacramento until the new stadium is complete, Fisher is still struggling. Now vehemently opposed in Oakland, fans continue to stage protests, with one fans, Jorge Bejarano, recently telling ESPN:

"I think the fight is no longer happening on trying to change his mind or keep the team here. It's like we'd much rather rebuild from zero, than to have him still be an owner in the Bay Area."

Still only four games behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West, it looks as though time is running out for baseball in Oakland very fast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback