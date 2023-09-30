Former Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. has had a solid 11-year career in the big leagues so far. During this time, he played for four different organizations, becoming a journeyman during the back half.

This season, he signed with the Kansas City Royals. Unfortunately, they released him in June after making the team a veteran non-roster invitee.

Not on a roster currently, Bradley Jr. has an increased amount of free time on his hands. He spends part of that time chatting with fans. When one fan asked him where he could find his Brewers jersey, he did not hesitate to say that his performance was not up to the mark with the team.

"Probably in the trash! I played horrible for the Brewers. My bad," said Jackie Bradley Jr.

He is not wrong when talking about his lackluster performance in Milwaukee. He played for them during the 2021 season, and could not get the ball rolling. Through 134 games, he slashed .163/.236/.261, with six home runs and 29 RBIs.

Aside from the 43 games he played with the Kansas City Royals this season, that was his lowest career batting average. After that season, he returned to the Boston Red Sox, where he started his career.

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s time may be coming to an end

Jackie Bradley Jr. played college baseball at the University of South Carolina, where he spent three years. He took the Gamecocks to the College World Series where they beat Clemson University as Bradley Jr. was named the CWS Most Outstanding Player.

During the 2011 MLB Draft, the Red Sox selected him with the 40th pick. During the 2012 season, he was named Minor League Defensive Player of the Year by the organization. The team was excited about his ceiling and was ready to call him up.

Coming into the 2013 season, Bradley Jr. was ranked as the 32nd prospect in the league, according to MLB. He would make his debut that season, being the team's Opening Day left fielder.

He spent nine years in Boston before he would become a journeyman, spending a season at most with other teams.

In 2021, he signed with the Brewers. During the 2022 season, he split time between the Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays before landing with the Royals this year.

Jackie Bradley Jr. is no longer the player he was when he was with the Red Sox organization. It will be interesting to see if any teams are interested in him during the offseason.