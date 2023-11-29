The San Francisco Giants are expected to be major players to sign Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto in free agency. Both players sit atop the open market and will demand a pretty penny.

However, San Francisco has money to spend after several seasons failing to land a superstar in free agency. They have missed out on guys like Bryce Harper, Carlos Correa, and Aaron Judge in recent years.

While signing a guy like Ohtani would give San Francisco an instant boost in their lineup, they still may fall short of contending for a World Series. Former MLB catcher Ethan Katz thinks they need more help outside the two-way phenom.

"Just getting him is not enough" stated Katz.

Katz does not think the Giants have a team built to win. They need to add more outside of Shohei Ohtani if they want to return to being World Series contenders every year. He wants San Francisco to be aggressive in its pursuit of Ohtani, Cody Bellinger, and Yamamoto. Ohtani cannot do everything alone; look at his time with the Los Angeles Angels.

Could the Giants land Shohei Ohtani on top of other big-name free agents?

The San Francisco Giants are heading into the 2024 season with a new manager, Bob Melvin. Melvin spent the last two seasons with the San Diego Padres but left with one year left on his contract at the end of the season.

He will be looking to start his new venture on the right foot, but he needs to add some players over the winter to bolster the lineup. Starting next week, they should be one of the teams at the forefront of the Winter Meetings.

Outside of Shohei Ohtani, San Francisco could target Matt Chapman, who is ranked the top free-agent third baseman on the open market. Chapman would be a clear upgrade for a team that sometimes struggled offensively.

Another name the team could target is Korean outfielder Jung-Hoo Lee. While Ohtani and Yamamoto are getting most of the attention, this is another international free agent who could stick in the league.

Lee has spent the last seven seasons with the Kiwoom Heroes in the KBO and has been an above-average hitter every year. He is a left-handed hitting centerfielder who possesses a great glove.

As Winter Meetings start on Monday, watch for the Giants to make some moves.

