Whether Shohei Ohtani remains with the Los Angeles Angels is still to be determind, but it seems very likely that the two-way superstar will soon be baseball's highest-paid player.

Ohtani signed a one-year, $30 million contract to remain with the Angels through the 2023 season. After that, all bets are off.

With the trade deadline fast approaching, speculation is swirling over where the former MVP will sign. The numbers being thrown around are colossal with some analysts believing the contract could swell to as high as $600 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Former New York Mets GM Jim Duquette is one expert who believes the contract will remain south of the half a billion mark.

"I don't believe it's going to be 500," said Duquette

Duquette was speaking recently on 97.5 The Game. He conceeded that the contract will likely be the largest in baseball, but cannot see team's shelling out $500 million on one player.

Mike Trout currently holds the largest contract in MLB history. The Los Angeles Angels locked up the power-hitting outfielder to a 12-year, $426.5 million deal in 2019.

The San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, San Diego Padres and the New York Yankees were named by Duquette as possible landing spots.

Shohei Ohtani finished 11th in the league in HRs and 6th in strikeouts in 2022

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

For some sports fans, the figure of $500 million might seem outlandish. Ohtani, however, is a once in a generation talent. He is a rarity. Not since Babe Ruth have we seen a professional player who is capable of dominating on both the offensive and defensive front.

"Shohei Ohtani's next contract could be worth more than $600 million, per @Buster_ESPN." - Front Office Sports

During his MVP 2021 season, he finished with a 9-2 record and a 3.18 ERA. That same year, he recorded 46 home runs and 100 RBIs. An incredible feat that will likely never be repeated in our lifetimes (by anyone other than Ohtani).

This season, Ohtani currently ranks third in the league in strikeouts (96) and seventh in home runs (16). Last season, he finished 11th in the league for home runs with 34 and sixth in strikeouts with 219.

It is hard to put a price on Ohtani's skillset. Any team that potentially signs him is getting two players for the price of one.

Shohei Ohtani's next contract will likely shatter the previous MLB record. The only question now is how high it can possibly rise.

Poll : 0 votes