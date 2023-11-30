Former MLB pitcher Steve Cishek's ultimate sports enthusiasts' dream haven with waterfront retreat in Florida up for grabs $4,431,000

Former Florida Marlins pitcher Steve Cishek, who retired in December last year, has listed his Florida property for sale, as per the Realtor. The listing price is $4,431,000, which is a nod to the No. 31 jersey he wore during his MLB days.

The luxurious waterfront home, spanning a half-acre area in Jupiter, Florida, has five bedrooms and as many bathrooms. The real estate has all the modern appeals, and Cishek designed the home with a cozy farmhouse feel.

“We curated our favorite details of this property, from the places we called home during my career playing baseball,” Steve Cishek said. “The end result ended up being perfect for our young family.”

Holly Meyer Lucas, who is the listing agent and wife of retired third baseman Ed Lucas, added that there's a massive influx of athletes in the surrounding area:

“We’re seeing such a massive influx of professional athletes and their families, or someone that is sports or entertainment adjacent, moving here. There are dozens of professional athletes and their families who live in that immediate area."

"This home is perfect for that type of buyer, because you can lock it up for the season and it’ll be fine standing on its own. It’s very low-maintenance.”

The Florida estate is capable of sustaining abnormal weather conditions like heat, humidity and hurricanes.

“It’s hard to have big, gorgeous wooden beams when you have like 100% humidity,” Lucas added.

According to the agent, Steve Cishek's home consists of a traditional dining room, a large pool, an open-air kitchen, a putting green, a boat dock and an office, making it a perfect fit for working from home individuals.

A look at Steve Cishek's MLB career

Cishek was drafted by the Florida Marlins in the fifth round of the 2007 MLB Draft. However, he had to wait for three years before making his debut on Sept. 20, 2010, pitching 4.1 scoreless innings.

Apart from his Marlins stint that lasted until 2015, Cishek played for the St. Louis Cardinals (2015), Seattle Mariners (2016–2017), Tampa Bay Rays (2017), Chicago Cubs (2018–2019), Chicago White Sox (2020), Los Angeles Angels (2021) and Washington Nationals (2022) in limited roles.

Overall, he's 33-43, posting an ERA of 2.98, 743 strikeouts and 133 saves.

