The Texas Rangers, fresh off their World Series triumph, are actively considering the re-signing of left-hander Jordan Montgomery, a pivotal contributor to their championship run. Jensen Lewis, speaking on MLB Network Radio of SiriusXM, emphasized the significance of Montgomery to the Rangers, especially in light of concerns within their rotation.

Lewis highlighted the prevailing theme surrounding the Rangers' rotation, pointing out the overarching issue of injuries and their lingering impact on the pitchers. He conducted a thorough analysis of each starting pitcher for the Rangers, pinpointing specific issues.

Max Scherzer and Nathan Eovaldi, despite their incredible performances, carry a history of injuries. Furthermore, Lewis stated that Jacob deGrom, who had limited starts in 2023 and might miss the upcoming season due to rehab, adds to the uncertainty. This accentuates the need for reliable arms in the Rangers rotation.

"Number one theme with the Ranger's rotation overall: injury worries, injury duration.", Lewis asserted.

In assessing Montgomery's value, Lewis expressed the importance of reliability in a pitcher. He praised Jordan Montgomery as a "known commodity" and someone the Rangers can trust to navigate through games effectively. Lewis said:

"You need reliability. Montgomery is a known commodity. He is someone you can rely on to be able to get you deep into ballgames"

Montgomery's impact with the Rangers in the latter part of the 2023 season is undeniable. Acquired in a trade deadline deal with the Cardinals, he played a crucial role in the team's success.

During the regular season, Montgomery logged 67 2/3 innings with an impressive 2.79 ERA. In the postseason, he continued his stellar performance with 31 innings and a 2.90 ERA.

Jordan Montgomery could be key in helping the Rangers secure consecutive World Series Titles

The Rangers, despite having a formidable rotation with Dane Dunning, Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, and Max Scherzer, recognize the value of adding more pitching depth. The potential reunion with Montgomery aligns with their commitment to excellence - a sentiment echoed by manager Bruce Bochy.

Montgomery offers impactful pitching at a potentially more affordable cost compared to other sought-after pitchers like Yoshinobu Yamamoto or 2023 Cy Young winner Blake Snell. While the team has been linked to Shohei Ohtani, Jordan Montgomery emerges as a reasonably compelling option.

As the Rangers navigate the offseason, they face the familiar challenge of retaining key players or finding suitable replacements. The franchise's pursuit of Montgomery reflects its strategic approach to maintaining a winning roster and sustaining its championship momentum.

