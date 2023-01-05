Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox were able to come to an agreement on a massive extension. The two sides had been in conversation for a while with free agency looming, but were able to agree a deal to avoid that scenario.

There was little hope on the part of Red Sox fans after the Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts situations, but the front office got it done.

Former MLB player Xavier Scruggs says this is an excellent move simply based on Devers' extreme talent.

Here's what Scruggs said:

"I'm excited because I think this is one of the brightest young stars in the game. Really hasn't received the big national recognition on the huge national stage that he ultimately deserves."

He continued:

"Hopefully, this leads to something that they can ultimately build around for a long period of time. One of the best young hitters in our game."

He added that he doesn't believe the contract will negatively affect Devers' game:

"When you've got that drive in you, ultimately nothing can hold you back. Not even a contract like this, you don't settle down... No, I expect him to continue to get better. This is huge for the Red Sox."

A lot of decisions have been made in recent years for the Red Sox's future, most of which hinged on Devers. They had to decide whether they wanted to pay Devers or Bogaerts, which was also influenced by Trevor Story's contract.

Ultimately, the Red Sox chose Devers and got an extremely lengthy contract on the books.

How much does Rafael Devers make now?

Initially, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox avoided arbitration with a one-year, $17.5 million contract. That was only briefly his salary as they agreed to an extension shortly after.

Rafael Devers is with the Boston Red Sox for the foreseeable future

The extension is for 11 years and $331 million, one of the largest total value contracts in baseball history.

Per year, Devers will make about $31 million. This puts him up there with Carlos Correa, Trea Turner and the other superstars that signed massive contracts this offseason.

