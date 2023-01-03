WATCH: Bruins honor Boston Red Sox with incredible pre-game outfits at winter classic

Ordinarily, the Boston Red Sox play at Fenway Park. However, for the NHL Winter Classic, the stadium was reimagined for a hockey game. This is not all that uncommon as some sports stadiums are inherently multi-sport and others undergo changes to accomodate the new sports from time time.

The latter is what happened and brought the Boston Bruins to Fenway for a hockey game rather than a baseball game. Knowing where they were going, the Bruins players picked excellent pre-game outfits.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Bruins showed up to the winter classic wearing old timers Sox jerseys.



Players will often use pre-game to show off their fashion. They might show up in a fancy suit or show up in a wacky outfit that they had custom made. For the Bruins, they showed up in full Red Sox regalia- from the old days.

They're all wearing excellent full uniforms from old Boston Red Sox teams. The outfits are complete with old cleats, baseball bats and even gloves. The team went all out to show up to Fenway Park.

The Boston Bruins dressed like the Boston Red Sox

It's an excellent way to honor the iconic stadium in which they're about to play and to pay homage to the team they share a town with. For Boston sports fans, this is a welcome sight.

Boston Red Sox potential 2023 lineup

Since their World Series win in 2018, the Boston Red Sox have undergone quite a few changes. Not many holdovers remain. Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi and so many others are long gone.

This year, their lineup will look different from last year's version. Here's what the 2023 Red Sox could look like:

Masataka Yoshida, LF Justin Turner, DH Rafael Devers, 3B Trevor Story, SS Alex Verdugo, RF Triston Casas, 1B Enrique Hernandez, CF Christian Arroyo, 2B Reese McGuire, C

The starting rotation also lost Nathan Eovaldi and Chris Sale is reportedly on the trade block as well as being injured right now.

The team that finished last place in the American League East last season has undergone a lot of changes.

Will it be enough to reverse their fortunes and return to the playoffs? The Red Sox are only one year removed from an ALCS run.

