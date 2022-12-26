Chris Sale was once a dominant left-handed pitcher. He was one of the best in all of baseball. The seven-time All-Star posted a 2.90 ERA in 2017 and followed it up with an incredibe 2.11 ERA in 2018. However, since then, he's been one of the most injury-prone pitchers in baseball.
Despite that, Jon Heyman is reporting that teams around the league are checking in on his availability. At his best, he's a top-flight lefty and can bolster a rotation. The problem is, he's rarely at his best anymore.
Heyman tweeted:
"Teams are checking on Chris Sale’s availability. Red Sox are not looking to trade any of their starters but view rotation as an area of depth and are at least willing to listen, and consider. Sale does have complete no trade clause so he can veto potential deals."
MLB fans can't believe that any teams in baseball are interested in trading for the wildly expensive and unreliable starter.
The Red Sox desperately need to move some money off the books. Their star third baseman Rafael Devers is up for an extension and is one of the few holdovers from the 2018 team that won the World Series- along with Sale.
Reports suggest that Devers and the team are far apart on a contract extension, so the more money they can free up to throw at him, the better. That may mean trading Sale (an admittedly tall task) and attaching something of value to the deal.
Chris Sale: How much has he been injured in the past?
In 2019, Chris Sale threw 147 innings. That's not exactly a workhorse load, but it is a good output. He did not pitch at all in 2020 and missed a ton of time in 2021 and 2022 as well.
Since that 2019 season with the Red Sox, Sale has tossed 48.1 innings. He's looked fine if not spectacular in those innings, but he just hasn't been able to avoid an injury.
Last year, he worked back from an injury and got injured before returning. When he finally did return, he injured his finger and left the first start he made and missed the rest of the year.
