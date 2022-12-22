Carlos Baerga, a 14-year veteran of the MLB, held nothing back in his judgment of the Boston Red Sox. It has been a tumultuous offseason for the Red Sox, as they lost Xander Bogaerts and have yet to extend All-Star Rafael Devers. In addition, they have completed no game-changing acquisitions to help bounce back from their disappointing 2022 campaign.

Carlos Baerga played for the Red Sox in 2002 and recently tore into his former team. He seemed particularly bewildered that the team had yet to extend Rafael Devers, despite him being their only MVP-caliber player. For a team as historically strong as the Boston Red Sox, a 78-win season has not been a successful year.

Hector Gomez shared the comments from Carlos Baerga via Twitter.

Héctor Gómez @hgomez27 Carlos Baerga:"The #RedSox are embarrassing. They don't deserve a player like Rafael Devers. It's incredible that they haven't offered him a contract like he deserves. My advice to Devers is to put the numbers he always puts in next season and sign with a team that values him". Carlos Baerga:"The #RedSox are embarrassing. They don't deserve a player like Rafael Devers. It's incredible that they haven't offered him a contract like he deserves. My advice to Devers is to put the numbers he always puts in next season and sign with a team that values him". https://t.co/Fc7v52Q6MG

The Boston Red Sox are now feeling the pressure of being one of the most valuable teams in the MLB, but they are not spending like one. Teams like the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres are spending an absurd amount of money to build a championship team. The Red Sox have let so many good players leave in free agency that former players are calling them out for it.

Re-signing Rafael Devers would be a sign of good faith from the Boston Red Sox

Failing to pay your players can create an antagonistic relationship between the front office and the players. Some players will be less motivated to play for their team if they know their efforts are unlikely to be financially rewarded.

Devers is the perfect example of this playing out before our eyes. He is a two-time All-Star and was a critical part of the 2018 World Series championship team. It is becoming increasingly uncertain whether he will still be with the Boston Red Sox in 2024.

Joon Lee recently reported via Twitter that the two sides might be further apart than previously thought.

Devers and his camp currently expect he will be a free agent On Rafael Devers, Chaim Bloom said the Red Sox are willing to go “beyond reason” to get a deal done but that there are “limitations”Sources say the Red Sox and Devers are “galaxies apart”Devers and his camp currently expect he will be a free agent espn.com/mlb/story/_/id… On Rafael Devers, Chaim Bloom said the Red Sox are willing to go “beyond reason” to get a deal done but that there are “limitations”Sources say the Red Sox and Devers are “galaxies apart”Devers and his camp currently expect he will be a free agent espn.com/mlb/story/_/id…

This highlight package of Rafael Devers' 2022 season shows why the Red Sox should prioritize his extension.

This offseason could dictate the future of the Red Sox franchise, so they have to make the best moves possible.

