Tiki Barber of the "Tiki & Tierney" show fiercely defended New York Mets man Francisco Lindor. He rated him amongst the 10 best shortstops currently playing the game, despite his hefty price tag.

Speaking to a Mets fan on the podcast, the former NFL running back reiterated that regardless of Lindor's mammoth contract, his experience cannot be discounted.

Despite labeling Lindor "overpaid," Tikki continued to heap praise on the $341 million shortstop, describing him as an invaluable asset to any team he is a part of.

“If Francisco Lindor was terrible, I’d say he’s terrible,” Tiki said in response to Pavel, an angry caller venting about Lindor. “But he’s not. You’re caught up with the money. He’s overpaid, but that doesn’t take away from his value to this team. He’s a top 10 shortstop."

bit.ly/3MD1de4 Tiki says Francisco Lindor is overpaid, but Mets fans need to focus on the value he brings to the team instead of worrying about Steve Cohen's checkbook: Tiki says Francisco Lindor is overpaid, but Mets fans need to focus on the value he brings to the team instead of worrying about Steve Cohen's checkbook:bit.ly/3MD1de4

Francisco Lindor had a brilliant last season and hasn't been able to replicate that form this campaign. While the pressure to perform might have gotten to him, Tikki reminded Mets fans to start focusing on his attributes as a player, rather than his contract.

“The problem is everybody is looking at the money,” Tiki said. “Yeah, he’s overpaid… but that’s not what I’m judging it on. I’m judging him on his value to the team, and it’s more than just hitting 38 home runs like he did in Cleveland.”

Francisco Lindor has had a mediocre start to the season

The former Cleveland man just hasn't gotten going this season, much to the disgust of the Mets' faithful.

Big things were expected out of the $341 million shortstop this year, and despite a remarkable last season, Lindor currently lingers around a .225 batting average this season, scoring a paltry 32 runs to go along with it.

The New York Mets will expect to see Lindor back in form very soon with a tough home series against the Philadelphia Phillies due to start in a couple of days.

