Former Orioles closer Zack Britton reveals what the team needs to get back on track

The Baltimore Orioles came into the 2025 season with some hype, but it quickly died down. Last Saturday, they fired their manager, Brandon Hyde, after starting the season 15-28.
Tony Mansolino, the club's third-base coach, will serve as the interim manager moving forward. Since he has taken over, not much has changed, and the team is currently 1-5 with their new skipper.
There is not much to write home about when it comes to the Orioles. However, not all hope is lost. Former Baltimore closer Zack Britton still believes in them and details how they could turn things around.
"To me, it all starts with the pitching, kind of always does. Offense is good enough. They'll score enough runs to win for you. I just think the pitching needs to get a little bit on track. I think they'll be okay," said Britton.
The former two-time MLB All-Star reveals that it all starts with the pitching staff. Baltimore sits in dead last place with their 5.75 team ERA. They have also given up the third-most runs, trailing just the Athletics and Colorado Rockies.
"They're capable of being a playoff contender with the team that they have now. It's just a matter of getting the performance you expect out of guys" he added.
Britton fully believes in the talent the team has and went as far as to say that they are a playoff-contending team. However, some players must step it up for that to happen.
Orioles turn to position player to pitch final inning in blowout loss to Red Sox
The Orioles were set to take on the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. Inclement weather pushed that game to Friday, and it is one that the Baltimore faithful would like to forget.
After scoring two runs in the third inning, the wheels stopped turning. They let up a run in the fourth inning, and then five in the sixth inning. Cionel Perez then had a rough eighth inning, letting up five runs on four hits.
With the game out of reach, Baltimore then turned to third baseman Emmanuel Rivera to take the ball on the mound. He proceeded to let up eight runs on eight hits, making for a 13-run inning.
Baltimore would go on to lose the game by a score of 19-5. The loss dropped them to 16-33 on the season, sitting dead last in the American League East division.