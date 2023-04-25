Lenny Dykstra is in the limelight again, but as usual, it's for all the wrong reasons. Dykstra doesn't seem to to to be able to get out of his habit of getting on the bad side of the media.

Dykstra is known for his political views, which side with the Republicans. He has often demonstrated his dislike for the Democrats. One such occasion came recently when on 23 April 2023, Dykstra tweeted a roundabout compliment to the Sixers.

On 22 April 2023, the NBA team Philadelphia 76ers went against the Brooklyn Nets. The team won the series with an amazing sweep of 4-0 in their favor. As many were congratulating the team, Dykstra was also one of them. However, with his congratulations, he also ended up insulting the wife of the US president, Joe Biden. Dykstra implied that Jill Biden, the US president's wife, would bring bad luck to the team

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Congratulations to the @sixers on sweeping the Nets in the first round. Hopefully it won’t get all fucked up in the Finals, like with the Phillies and Eagles, by the curse of DOCTOR Jill Biden showing up."

Lenny Dykstra @LennyDykstra Congratulations to the @sixers on sweeping the Nets in the first round. Hopefully it won’t get all fucked up in the Finals, like with the Phillies and Eagles, by the curse of DOCTOR Jill Biden showing up. Congratulations to the @sixers on sweeping the Nets in the first round. Hopefully it won’t get all fucked up in the Finals, like with the Phillies and Eagles, by the curse of DOCTOR Jill Biden showing up.

Lenny Dykstra did not make such a statement for the first time. In 2022, he made similar statements when Dr. Jill Biden went to see the game.

"Better luck next time, #Phillies. Might be better off rolling out that red carpet for Lenny Dykstra instead of Dr. Jill Biden. (9 hits in 3 games since she showed up.)"

Lenny Dykstra @LennyDykstra Better luck next time, #Phillies . Might be better off rolling out that red carpet for Lenny Dykstra instead of Dr. Jill Biden. (9 hits in 3 games since she showed up.) Better luck next time, #Phillies. Might be better off rolling out that red carpet for Lenny Dykstra instead of Dr. Jill Biden. (9 hits in 3 games since she showed up.)

It is certain that Dr. Jill Biden will be coming to any of the upcoming NBA games. So any speculation that Lenny Dykstra has made will remain just that, speculations.

Fans react to Lenny Dykstra taking shots at Jill Biden by calling her a curse

The Bidens are well-known Philadelphia sports fans who frequently attend games to support various sports teams. There was outrage in the community when Dykstra attacked Biden.

It seems that the Twitter residents were not pleased with Dykstra. Whether it be dislike of Dykstra or just not agreeing with his statements, they were quick to let him know of their opinion. Some outright insulted Dysktra, whereas others called out the whole statement as prejudiced.

Keith Mullen @kbmullen5 @LennyDykstra Agree with the "better luck next time" but trying to blame it on 71 year old Jill Biden is mixing MAGA conspiracy theory with baseball superstition. @LennyDykstra Agree with the "better luck next time" but trying to blame it on 71 year old Jill Biden is mixing MAGA conspiracy theory with baseball superstition.

johnny l.davis @davisjlee @LennyDykstra Don't be a sore loser, I thought you the better sportsman than that... @LennyDykstra Don't be a sore loser, I thought you the better sportsman than that...

TXDocMD @TXDocMD @LennyDykstra lol, best part are the answers trying to be all serious about it and then acting like it's a MAGA conspiracy lmfao. @LennyDykstra lol, best part are the answers trying to be all serious about it and then acting like it's a MAGA conspiracy lmfao.

Linda Moore @Servantoflanys @LennyDykstra Maybe....just maybe Phillies should have played better? I mean instead of blaming it on a person who had nothing to do with the game... @LennyDykstra Maybe....just maybe Phillies should have played better? I mean instead of blaming it on a person who had nothing to do with the game...

Lenny Dykstra used to play for the Philadelphia Phillies from 1989 to 1996. He is also a three-time All-Star and was a World Series Champion in 1986.

Poll : 0 votes