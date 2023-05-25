Former Phillies All-Star John Kruk was irritated after a rosin bag was once again the focal point of an MLB game. This time, however, not for the reasons you might expect.

With the addition of the pitch clock, MLB games have become faster and more entertaining as the game does not have the long pauses it once had. On Wednesday, however, home plate umpire Junior Valentine decided to stop the game for a strange reason.

With the Arizona Diamondbacks leading the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 in the seventh inning, Phils reliever Connor Brogdon was asked to distance the rosin bag from the mound. Kruk was covering the game and could not help but give his two cents on the peculiar request.

Nick Piccone @_piccone John Kruk: "IS HE THROWING SIDEARM? IS HIS HAND DRAGGING THE GROUND? IS HIS KNUCKLES DRAGGING THE GROUND!? THEN HOW THE HELL DOES THAT ROSIN BAG CAUSE A DISTRACTION!? UN-FRICKEN-REAL!" John Kruk: "IS HE THROWING SIDEARM? IS HIS HAND DRAGGING THE GROUND? IS HIS KNUCKLES DRAGGING THE GROUND!? THEN HOW THE HELL DOES THAT ROSIN BAG CAUSE A DISTRACTION!? UN-FRICKEN-REAL!" https://t.co/kj52wbplvr

The bold and vocal commentator couldn't hold back his annoyance with the umpire and made his feelings clear.

Rosin bags have been a part of the game for a long time and they are usually on the mound. It is hard to see how the batter or umpire could be distracted by a small bag to the left of the pitcher.

Former MLB All-Star John Kruk has developed into one of the baseball's top commentators

At his peak, Kruk was regarded as one of the league's star players. He was a three time All-Star and was inducted to the Philadelphia Phillies Wall of Fame.

Ryan M. Spaeder @theaceofspaeder John Kruk would have to return to baseball and go 0-for-4 for his lifetime batting average to fall below .300. John Kruk would have to return to baseball and go 0-for-4 for his lifetime batting average to fall below .300. https://t.co/r7x2KuMiPe

Over 10 seasons, he played in 1200 games with the San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox. He finished with 100 home runs, 592 RBIs and a lifetime .300 batting average.

Kruk was applauded by MLB fans for his honest take on the umpire's call. As great of a player as he was, he might just be a better broadcaster. He is fearless and his direct and candid style of commmentating is adored by baseball fans universally.

