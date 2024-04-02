Former Red Sox president Larry Lucchino dies aged 78, cause of death unknown

Former Boston Red Sox president Larry Lucchino has breathed his last. The championship-winning executive was 78, and no cause of death has yet been revealed. Lucchino thrice battled and survived different types of cancer.

His family said in a statement that he was "an exceptional person" who was both a Hall of Famer in baseball and in life thanks to his passion for helping people in need.

Per their statement, Lucchino brought the same passion, intensity and "probing intelligence" to everything he did. They said via CBS Sports:

"His achievements speak for themselves."

Lucchino won three World Series titles with the Red Sox. He also worked with the Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres during an illustrious career.

More about former Red Sox executive Larry Lucchino

Larry Lucchino broke the Curse of the Bambino

Larry Lucchino was the president of the Red Sox when they ended their long title drought and broke the curse of the Babe Ruth trade in 2004.

Lucchino was instrumental in hiring Theo Epstein, a celebrated executive who has guided teams to championships. He followed Lucchino from team to team and eventually became as renowned as he's today. Two of the titles Lucchino won as a member of the Red Sox were alongside Epstein.

John Henry, the current owner of the Boston Red Sox, said via ESPN:

"Larry's career unfolded like a playbook of triumphs, marked by transformative moments that reshaped ballpark design, enhanced the fan experience, and engineered the ideal conditions for championships wherever his path led him, and especially in Boston.

"Yet, perhaps his most enduring legacy lies in the remarkable people he helped assemble at the Red Sox, all of whom are a testament to his training, wisdom, and mentorship."

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, the Red Sox and the baseball world after Lucchino's demise.

