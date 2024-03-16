Former SF Giants star Buster Posey makes a grand return to the Bay Area with $8,300,000 luxury home purchase in Lafayette

Former San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey is returning to the Bay Area, not in a Giants jersey but as a resident. According to SFGate, he bought a luxurious house in Lafayette for $8.3 million. This is the same town he lived in during his playing career with the Giants.

The Lafayette property is situated at 4067 Happy Valley Road and spans over 6,400 square feet. It's a single-story ranch house that has six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms and a guesthouse.

The living room is equipped with a modern fireplace and built-in wood shelves. The bedrooms have work desks, suite-like bathrooms and bay windows. It also has an office-like space and a four-car garage.

On the outside, it has a pool, spa and covered cabana, craft room, a barbecue kitchenette, fire pit and a full tennis court.

More about history of the house and Buster Posey's decision to return to Bay Area

The previous owner bought the 2.4-acre lot in 1994. The house that Buster Posey purchased was built in 2012 and was listed in May 2023 for $8.63 million. A month later, Posey purchased the property, as per Zillow.

Posey, who announced his retirement in 2021, moved back to his hometown in Georgia, where he was raised. He sold another property in Lafayette for $9.3 million. He also sold his 106-acre ranch in Oroville, which was listed for $3.9 million.

After spending one year in Johns Creek, he announced his return to the Bay Area, per The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly.

“As Posey explained, it took a year away for the family to realize the Bay Area had become the place that truly felt like home,” Baggarly wrote.

“It’s where both their sets of twins were born. So they loaded up the moving truck last week. It’ll give Posey the opportunity to see more Giants games from the stands. He said he is as eager as anyone to watch the next generation of homegrown players establish themselves.”

After his retirement, Buster Posey has bought some stake in the Giants ownership and was actively involved in the front office this offseason.

